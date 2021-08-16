



© FBDi

German component distribution is growing at double-digit rate

Deutsche Bauelemente-Distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) posted a sales increase of 17.5% and an increase of 132% in order intake in the second quarter of 2021. The shortage of components prevents a better result.

The first consequences of the shortage of components became apparent in the second quarter of the year. The distributors registered in the FBDi recorded a sales increase of 17.5% to EUR 802 million (between April and June 2021). In the same period, order intake exploded and recorded a 132% increase and a total volume of EUR 1.43 billion (two top values). As in Q1, the lack of availability slowed sales growth considerably. The book-to-bil rate rose again to an incredible 1.79. At the product level, passive components increased significantly by 35% to EUR 104 million, as did electromechanics (by 31% to EUR 112 million). Semiconductors, the strongest product group, grew by “only” 11.2% to EUR 520 million, but there was a massive increase in order intake to over EUR 1 billion. Electromechanical sensors grew by 54%, displays by 3.9%, power supplies by 28.2% and assemblies and devices by 43.3%. There are slight shifts in the distribution of sales: semiconductors account for 65% of sales, passives 13%, electromechanics 14%, power supplies 4%, the remaining 4% are distributed among the other product categories. FBDi CEO Georg Steinberger: “In view of the absurdly high order situation, it can be assumed that the increase in sales was more characterised by a lack of availability and price increases than by real growth, which will hopefully materialise in the next few quarters. How much of the almost EUR 1.5 billion in new orders is real will be visible next year at the latest, because a large part of them are long-term pre-bookings by many customers who want to avoid a situation like the one we are in now." Interestingly, the discussion about billions in subsidies for 5nm chip factories has calmed down somewhat, says Steinberger: “We assume that the politicians are still being worked on in secret to distribute billions of tax gifts, but the discussion has already began to become more differentiated. The European problem cannot be measured in nanometers, but rather in the lack of interesting, mass-market chip designs in the style of smartphone or tablet processors. And they stem from the fact that, compared to the USA, China and Japan, there are hardly any noteworthy research and educational structures for microelectronics in Europe. Neither is there an investment and support landscape for chip start-ups. As long as subsidies trickle away into large companies to finance things that they do anyway, that won't change."