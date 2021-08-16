German component distribution is growing at double-digit rate
Deutsche Bauelemente-Distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) posted a sales increase of 17.5% and an increase of 132% in order intake in the second quarter of 2021. The shortage of components prevents a better result.
The first consequences of the shortage of components became apparent in the second quarter of the year. The distributors registered in the FBDi recorded a sales increase of 17.5% to EUR 802 million (between April and June 2021). In the same period, order intake exploded and recorded a 132% increase and a total volume of EUR 1.43 billion (two top values). As in Q1, the lack of availability slowed sales growth considerably. The book-to-bil rate rose again to an incredible 1.79. At the product level, passive components increased significantly by 35% to EUR 104 million, as did electromechanics (by 31% to EUR 112 million). Semiconductors, the strongest product group, grew by “only” 11.2% to EUR 520 million, but there was a massive increase in order intake to over EUR 1 billion. Electromechanical sensors grew by 54%, displays by 3.9%, power supplies by 28.2% and assemblies and devices by 43.3%. There are slight shifts in the distribution of sales: semiconductors account for 65% of sales, passives 13%, electromechanics 14%, power supplies 4%, the remaining 4% are distributed among the other product categories. FBDi CEO Georg Steinberger: “In view of the absurdly high order situation, it can be assumed that the increase in sales was more characterised by a lack of availability and price increases than by real growth, which will hopefully materialise in the next few quarters. How much of the almost EUR 1.5 billion in new orders is real will be visible next year at the latest, because a large part of them are long-term pre-bookings by many customers who want to avoid a situation like the one we are in now." Interestingly, the discussion about billions in subsidies for 5nm chip factories has calmed down somewhat, says Steinberger: “We assume that the politicians are still being worked on in secret to distribute billions of tax gifts, but the discussion has already began to become more differentiated. The European problem cannot be measured in nanometers, but rather in the lack of interesting, mass-market chip designs in the style of smartphone or tablet processors. And they stem from the fact that, compared to the USA, China and Japan, there are hardly any noteworthy research and educational structures for microelectronics in Europe. Neither is there an investment and support landscape for chip start-ups. As long as subsidies trickle away into large companies to finance things that they do anyway, that won't change."
Renesas and Dialog expected closing of acquisition in August 2021 Renesas Electronics Corporation and Dialog Semiconductor Plc announce that the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission has waived its jurisdiction to review the recommended all-cash acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor by Renesas.
Sponsored content by Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONSThere’s a better way to dispense thermal gap filler. We hear a lot about the advancement, properties, and use of dispensable thermal interface materials (TIM) to keep devices cool. But what about the dispensing process? If you're choosing a dispensable thermal gap filler for your application, download our new guide.
Continental acquires stake in Kopernikus Automotive Technology company Continental is investing in Leipzig-based startup Kopernikus Automotive with a minority stake. The two companies have agreed not to disclose the size of the investment.
Ventec and Taiyo America sign agreement for Mainland Europe & UK Ventec will be taking over the exclusive distribution of Taiyo products in mainland Europe, the UK and Ireland.
Hella signs Business Combination Agreement with Faurecia S.E. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and the Faurecia S.E. signed an agreement on the combination of the two companies. The shareholders' committee of HELLA has approved the conclusion of the agreement.
Sponsored content by Rochester ElectronicsSTAYING IN FLIGHT Aerospace and Defense solutions from Rochester Electronics
Aerospace and Defense markets have product lives that far exceed those of the components which go to make them. Long-term product availability is vital in these sectors, and companies need to ensure that a reliable long-term source of components is available.
On building physically accurate analog switch macromodels Question: Can I improve the LTspice® model of an analog switch in case my analog design contains switches and muxes?
PCTEL expands its distribution channel globally PCTEL, a provider of wireless technology, has entered into a distribution agreement with Master Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Fingerprints’ new biometric solution integrated in Dell computers Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that the company’s new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the power button of the Latitude 5000 and 7000 Series of laptops from Dell.
Singulus Technologies receives order for new pilot machine Singulus Technologies AG has received an order for the delivery of a pilot machine of the next generation for selenization machines of the CISARIS CX3 type.
Siltronic breaks ground on new Freiberg site expansion Siltronic AG has broken ground to extend the crystal pulling hall at its Freiberg site, which was inaugurated in 2016. In the extension of the building monocrystals will be pulled, to produce 300 mm wafers used by the chip industry.
Veoneer to engage in discussions with Qualcomm Swedish automotive technology company Veoneer, says that its board of directors has determined that Qualcomm’s proposal to acquire Veoneer would reasonably be expected to result in a “Superior Proposal”, compared with the company's merger agreement with Magna.
Foxconn buys 6-inch wafer fab from Macronix Macronix, a designer and manufacturer in Non-Volatile Memory (NVM), and EMS-giant Foxconn, have signed an agreement for the sales of Macronix’s 6-inch wafer fab and equipment in Hsinchu Science Park to Foxconn for NTD 2.52 billion (USD 90.65 million).
Manipulating MCU SPI interface to access a non-standard SPI ADC Question: Can I access a nonstandard SPI interface with my MCU?
BAE to get early access to Intel tech BAE Systems has entered into a strategic business agreement that will result in the company's FAST Labs research and development organisation having early access to select Intel technologies.
Global semiconductor sales increase 29.2% YoY in June The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reports that worldwide sales of semiconductors were USD 44.5 billion in June 2021, an increase of 29.2% from the June 2020 total of USD 34.5 billion.
Allegro MicroSystems finalises the sale Thailand facility Sensing and power semiconductor technology specialist, Allegro MicroSystems, says that it has finalised the sale of its manufacturing facility in Thailand (AMTC” to Innolight Technology.
Cree expands its operations leadership team SiC technology specialist Cree is expanding its operations leadership team as part of the company's growth and capacity expansion plans and planned retirement of Rick McFarland, Cree’s Senior Vice President of Global Operations, in the Summer of 2022.
Diode Dynamics expands with new 70,000 sq. ft HQ facility. Automotive LED lighting manufacturer, Diode Dynamics, has announced the construction of a new 70,000 square-foot headquarters facility. The project is located on 10 acres within the Fountain Lakes development in St. Charles, Missouri, and is expected to open this fall.
NXP sees its 2Q revenues jump 43% YoY "NXP delivered second-quarter revenue of $2.6 billion, an increase of 43 percent versus the year-ago period, and better than the mid-point of our guidance.” says Kurt Sievers, NXP President and CEO
Infineon sees increase in revenue despite headwinds “Demand for semiconductors is unbroken, as they play a key role in enabling the energy transition and digitalization. Currently, however, the market is faced with an extremely tight supply situation,” Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon says in the company's quarterly report.Load more news