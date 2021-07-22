© Fingerprint Cards

Fingerprint Cards partners with Mouser Electronics

Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with global distributor Mouser Electronics.

The cooperation will strengthen Fingerprints’ position and help the company scale into new markets and application areas within IoT and access globally, a press release reads. “We believe this is an opportunity to scale even further with FPC BM-Lite and to reach new application areas and new verticals. We believe that Mouser will help us find new potential markets,” says Michel Roig, SVP Business Line Payments & Access at Fingerprints.