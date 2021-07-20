GF CEO on Intel rumour: “There’s nothing to that story”

In an interview with Jon Fortt from CNBC, GlobalFoundries’ CEO Tom Caulfield sets the record straight regarding the Wall Street Journal’s report of a potential USD 30 billion acquisition by Intel.

In an interview regarding GF’s new expansion in upstate New York, CNBC journalist Jon Fortt asks the CEO what we should we make of Intel’s rumoured interest in acquiring GlobalFoundries. The topic is brushed to the side rather quickly after the CEO jokingly said “I was not ready for that question”. In short, there’s nothing to that story Tom Caulfield says. “We’re focused on executing our business each and every day and that’s really front and centre for all of us.” Have a look at the full interview above. At the 5 minutes and 54 seconds.mark Jon Fortt brings up the Intel rumour.