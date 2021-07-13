© Neonode

Neonode brings contactless touch to kiosk solution by MiTAC

Swedish Neonode will deliver its Touch Sensor Modules (TSMs) to MiTAC Computing Technology Corp. (MCT) who has developed a contactless touch self-service kiosk solution with a 32 inch display featuring Neonode’s TSMs.

In cooperation with Neonode, MCT has successfully developed a non-contact touch solution for large-screen kiosks during the second quarter of 2021. The retrofit solution is built using multiple TSMs that are working in concert to enable contactless touch on larger kiosk displays. “This solution by MiTAC is breaking new ground as it opens up for new kiosk segments with larger displays that we haven’t addressed before. Further, it’s suggestive to see how our contactless technology come into play in a context with sensor fusion and artificial intelligence and we look forward to growing our smart kiosk business with MiTAC,” said Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode in a press release. Steven Wen, GM of MiTAC Client Business Unit adds; “We strongly believe contactless touch is the future of kiosk interaction and thanks to Neonode’s very capable TSMs we have been able to develop a high-performing yet economical solution. We are excited to start offering this solution, combining artificial intelligence and contactless touch, to our global customer base.”