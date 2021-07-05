© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Boyd Corporation acquires GMN

Engineered materials and thermal management technologies specialist, Boyd Corporation announces the acquisition of GMN, a Seattle, Washington-based company developing solutions and products for industries such as medical, eMobility, and aerospace.

GMN’s technology offerings include Human Machine Interface solutions (backlit membranes, sensors, and capacitive touch devices), graphic overlays, optical encoders for precision controls, printed critical interface materials for touchscreens, and positive temperature coefficient heaters. “We are thrilled to bring GMN, a company with a strong legacy of innovation and product excellence, into the Boyd family,” says Boyd CEO Doug Britt in a press release. “GMN complements and broadens our already diverse portfolio of differentiated technology solutions. This acquisition further enhances our ability to solve our customers’ most demanding performance materials challenges.” GMN’s capabilities are said to further support and are tightly aligned with Boyd’s global manufacturing footprint, design expertise and time to market approach. The acquisition will operate as part of Boyd Corporation.