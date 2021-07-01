© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Micross Components acquires Semi Dice

Micross Components, a provider of microelectronic product and service solutions and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, has acquired Semi Dice, LLC, a provider of high-reliability die & wafer products and value-added services.

Through its operating locations in Los Alamitos, California, USA and Norwich, UK, Semi Dice has focused on meeting the demanding needs of bare die users in the microelectronics industry through its services, which include distribution, die plating, pick and place, visual inspection, and wafer dicing, among others. "We are pleased with this highly complementary add-on acquisition for Micross, which creates a market-leading provider of high-reliability die and wafer services. Semi Dice enhances Micross' breadth and quality of capabilities, adding end-of-life management services and bolstering the Company's presence in the medical end market. We look forward to supporting the combined company in capitalizing on its abundant growth opportunities ahead," says Grant Behrman, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, in a press release. Vincent Buffa, Chairman & CEO of Micross, adds: "The acquisition of Semi Dice further expands Micross' market-leading portfolio of high-reliability microelectronic solutions. Leveraging the capabilities of our existing portfolio of services, Semi Dice will be able to provide supply partners greater value in serving their complete program life cycle and operational needs, from bare die distribution to fully integrated packaged solutions. With the addition of Semi Dice, Micross will offer the most comprehensive portfolio of high-reliability die and wafer solutions and services across all key end markets."