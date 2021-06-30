© MediaTek Inc. Business | June 30, 2021
MediaTek joins semiconductor titans in research consortium
Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), a global semiconductor research consortium, has added MediaTek Inc. as its newest member. MediaTek joins eight of the top 10 semiconductor companies as members of the consortium.
MediaTek has been making waves on the global stage in recent years, growing revenue by 35% in 2020 to secure its place among the top 10 largest semiconductor companies last quarter, as reported by IC Insights. The membership in the SRC Research Consortium is said to enable MediaTek to amplify their research portfolio through partnerships and programs that drive collaboration, innovation, and strategic investment. Consortium members accelerate their strategic research agendas through a network of creative resources in academia, plug into a pipeline of graduate students entering industry’s workforce. MediaTek is also actively participating in advanced research and innovation through the Task Force on American Innovation (TFAI) and through the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). “We are thrilled to welcome MediaTek as our newest SRC member,” says Todd Younkin, President and CEO of Semiconductor Research Corporation in a press release. “They are the world leader in smartphone chipset sales, and are helping to usher in the next era of computing and communications with their Dimensity 5G chipset family. MediaTek’s participation in the consortium will expand the breadth and depth of SRC’s collaborative research programs, driving innovation and opportunity.” Researchers at MediaTek began working directly with SRC through the SRC Decadal Plan Committee. The recently released report from this committee, the Decadal Plan for Semiconductors outlines research priorities for semiconductor and information and communications technologies (ICT) over the next ten years. The SRC Research Consortium has grown rapidly with a roster of recent member additions that includes domestic and international industry giants AMD, Samsung, TSMC, and SK hynix. Semiconductor leaders such as Intel, Texas Instruments, IBM, Micron, NXP, and Qualcomm have been long-standing members.
Excelitas Technologies to acquire PCO AG Excelitas Technologies Corp., a specialist for custom photonic solutions, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PCO AG, based in Kelheim, Germany.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Renesas is back to 100% after the fire It was back in March 19, 2021 that a fire struck the N3 building, housing the company's 300mm line, of Renesas Naka factory on the Ibaraki prefecture in Japan. Since then the company has worked to get the fab back up and running at full capacity – something which has now been reached.
How to convert light intensity into an electrical quantity Question: How could I measure the light intensity of different light sources?
NA semi equipment industry extends its record streak North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.59 billion in billings worldwide in May 2021 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Sponsored content by SAKINext-Generation AOI with Advanced Z-Axis Control Manufacturing trends such as press-fit & tall components tend to exceed the limits of AOI platforms in use today. Find out how 3D AOI with extended Z-axis capabilities can improve your productivity and maintain highest quality by downloading the free Whitepaper.
Filtronic re-shores manufacturing from China to USA The designer and manufacturer of RF, microwave, and mmWave products says it has successfully re-shored from China the manufacturing of a critical communications product for the North American public safety market.
ST brings Tower Semi on board for fab being built in Italy STMicroelectronics and Tower Semiconductor have entered into an agreement in which ST will welcome Tower to its Agrate R3 300mm fab under construction on its Agrate Brianza site in Italy.
OEM Group & Rite Track unite as Shellback OEM Group, a manufacturer of new and remanufactured semiconductor capital equipment, has acquired Rite Track - a company focused on products and services for legacy markets. Combined, the two companies will establish Shellback Semiconductor Technology.
New chip fabs to spur surge in equipment spending Semiconductor manufacturers worldwide will have started construction on 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and break ground on another 10 in 2022 to meet accelerating demand for chips across a wide range of markets including communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive, SEMI highlights in its quarterly World Fab Forecast report.
Pierer Industries makes an offer to Leoni shareholders Pierer Industrie AG decided to offer to the shareholders of Leoni AG the purchase of up to 3,135,218 shares of Leoni AG.
Synopsys acquires semiconductor solutions from BISTel Synopsys has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from BISTel, a South Korean supplier of engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor smart manufacturing.
SiPearl opens site in Barcelona SiPearl is opening its Barcelona office as the second operational subsidiary outside of France. The opening comes just one year after opening its office in Duisburg, Germany.
GlobalFoundries breaks ground on new fab in Singapore GlobalFoundries is expanding its global manufacturing footprint with the construction of a new fab on its Singapore campus. The Singapore facility is a first step in the company's plan to expand output to meet increasing customer demand globally.
Taiyo Yuden expands its Yawatabara plant with new building The Japanese materials and electronics company says it will construct a new material building at the Yawatabara plant in order to meet the increasing demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors.
Guidelines for placing the inductor on a switch mode power supply printed circuit board Question: Where Should the Coil Go?
Digi-Key inks distribution deal with Kingston Technology Digi-Key Electronics has secured a U.S. distribution partnership with Kingston Technology to offer a wide range of embedded memory and storage solutions to its customers.
X-FAB sets up shop in Plymouth Science Park Already established in Germany, Malaysia, France and the United States, semiconductor manufacturer X-FAB is now setting up R&D operations in the Plymouth Science Park, UK.
After a 3% drop, Automotive IC market to surge more than 25% in 2021 Since 1998, only the automotive and communications end-use segments have gained marketshare. Driven by the global explosion of smartphone demand, the communications market almost doubled its share of the IC market from 18.5% in 1998 to 35.0% in 2020.
Nokia opens new Testing Centre in the U.S. Nokia has opened its first Open RAN (O-RAN) Collaboration and Testing Center at its offices in Dallas, Texas. Vendors will be able to execute Interoperability Tests (IOT) and end-to-end testing for O-RU/O-DU Open Fronthaul as well as xAPP testing for Nokia’s near-real-time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC).
Nexperia invests USD 700 million; mostly in Europe and Asia Nexperia has announced the latest stage of its global growth strategy, confirming a USD 700 million investment over the next 12-15 months at its European wafer fabs, assembly factories in Asia and global R&D sites.
IceMOS Technology expands its manufacturing capacity The company is investing in its Belfast, Northern Ireland, facility to ramp production of 200mm wafers while continuing to supply 100mm, 125mm and 150mm wafers and advanced engineering substrates