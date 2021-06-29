Screenless wristband for contactless payment with innovative biometrics

The IoT (Internet of Things) building blocks from Infineon Technologies AG are becoming ever more powerful, energy-efficient, and smaller.

This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Today, practically any everyday object can be enriched with smart functions to make life easier. Using system solutions from Infineon, Deed ®, a deep tech start-up from Turin, Italy, has been able to create a screenless yet feature-rich wearable: The sleek and elegant get ® bracelet interprets human gestures and uses biometric data, to pick up a call or to make payments. “Semiconductor solutions from Infineon are at the heart of digital transformation and IoT innovation. They are the link between the real and the digital world”, said Thomas Rosteck, Division President Connected Secure Systems. “Infineon’s wide-angled commitment and easy-to-integrate IoT solutions give start-ups and developers the hardware and software they need to succeed. We let them concentrate solely on their products and accelerate the time-to-market of innovative offerings.” At the core of get ® is a system consisting of components from Infineon that enable the wearable with connectivity, computing, sensing and security capabilities. SECORA™ Connect empowers the bracelet with the payment functionality based on lowest power consumption to achieve longest battery life for the consumer. The XENSIV™ MEMS technology is the basis for the calling experience by providing high-fidelity voice recording during phone calls. The PSoC™ 6 microcontroller family utilizes a high performance dual-core M4/M0 architecture. Paired with Infineon’s AIROC™ Wi-Fi & Bluetooth® Combos, it is the perfect solution for secured, low-power, feature-rich IoT products. “We wanted to build get ® as the next leap into wearable evolution,” said Edoardo Parini, CEO and founder of DEED ®. “The bracelet offers pioneeristic features, with new and higher security standards, unique ID acquisition method for contactless payment and a revolutionary, screenless user experience. It is the perfect bridge between ‘you‘ and ‘your’ digital-self!” Patented techniques allow to create a seamless, ultralight and water resistant wearable made up of several layers of high-tech fabrics. Inside of it, there is a rigid-flex Printed Circuit Board (PCB). The intuitive Human Machine Interface (HMI) allows for the most natural way to operate the wearable without having to swipe on screens or touch any display. Motion sensors with Artificial intelligence (AI), for gesture recognition allow to interpret human gestures, for example, to pick up a call, to check the time or to make payments. Consumers can use it to listen to audio or answer calls by holding their finger to their ear by 'wrist bone conduction', sending the sound through the body to the inner ear. Contactless payments can be released after individual electrocardiogram-based biometric identification. Besides that the bracelet also allows fitness and health monitoring.