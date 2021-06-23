Products | June 23, 2021
Extended development tools performance capabilities for Andes RISC-V cores
Latest version of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V adds support for latest Andes RISC-V processor technology, including AndeStar™ V5 RISC-V Performance Extension
This is a product release announcement by IAR Systems Group. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, presented a new version of its professional development tools for RISC-V. With the latest release, the complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench® for RISC-V adds support for latest Andes RISC-V extension and devices, enabling maximized performance in RISC-V-based applications. Through its excellent optimization technology, IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V helps developers ensure the application fits the required needs and optimize the utilization of on-board memory. With the support of the AndeStar™ V5 RISC-V Performance Extension, developers can use IAR Embedded Workbench to create applications with increased performance and reduced code size. The toolchain supports all Andes 32-bit V5 RISC-V cores, including the N22, N25F, D25F, A25, A27, N45, D45 and A45. The RISC-V Packed SIMD/DSP extension specification (RVP draft) and the corresponding intrinsic functions as well as Andes DSP libraries are supported. “AndeStar V5 RISC-V architecture brings the unique and competitive value to our RISC-V customers,” said Dr. Charlie Su, Andes Technology President and CTO. “V5 offers full compatibility to the compact, modular and extensible RISC-V technology by supporting its standard instructions. In addition, it incorporates Andes-extended features already proven in 7+ billion AndeStar V3 processors, such as Performance extension and CoDense™ extension, to applications from edge to cloud. We welcome that IAR Systems provides full support to V5 processors and brings the benefits of IAR Embedded Workbench to the RISC-V community.” IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is a complete C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain with everything embedded developers need integrated in one single IDE. To ensure code quality, the toolchain includes C-STAT® for static code analysis. C-STAT proves code alignment with industry standards like MISRA C:2012, MISRA C++:2008 and MISRA C:2004, and also detects defects, bugs, and security vulnerabilities as defined by CERT C and the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE). For companies working with safety-critical applications, IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is available in a functional safety edition certified by TÜV SÜD according to IEC 61508, ISO 26262, IEC 62304, EN 50128, EN 50657, IEC 60730, ISO 13849, IEC 62061, IEC 61511 and ISO 25119, delivering qualified tools, simplified validation and guaranteed support through the product life cycle. More information about IAR Systems’ offering for RISC-V is available at www.iar.com
Synopsys acquires semiconductor solutions from BISTel Synopsys has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from BISTel, a South Korean supplier of engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor smart manufacturing.
SiPearl opens site in Barcelona SiPearl is opening its Barcelona office as the second operational subsidiary outside of France. The opening comes just one year after opening its office in Duisburg, Germany.
GlobalFoundries breaks ground on new fab in Singapore GlobalFoundries is expanding its global manufacturing footprint with the construction of a new fab on its Singapore campus. The Singapore facility is a first step in the company's plan to expand output to meet increasing customer demand globally.
Taiyo Yuden expands its Yawatabara plant with new building The Japanese materials and electronics company says it will construct a new material building at the Yawatabara plant in order to meet the increasing demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors.
Guidelines for placing the inductor on a switch mode power supply printed circuit board Question: Where Should the Coil Go?
Digi-Key inks distribution deal with Kingston Technology Digi-Key Electronics has secured a U.S. distribution partnership with Kingston Technology to offer a wide range of embedded memory and storage solutions to its customers.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
X-FAB sets up shop in Plymouth Science Park Already established in Germany, Malaysia, France and the United States, semiconductor manufacturer X-FAB is now setting up R&D operations in the Plymouth Science Park, UK.
After a 3% drop, Automotive IC market to surge more than 25% in 2021 Since 1998, only the automotive and communications end-use segments have gained marketshare. Driven by the global explosion of smartphone demand, the communications market almost doubled its share of the IC market from 18.5% in 1998 to 35.0% in 2020.
Nokia opens new Testing Centre in the U.S. Nokia has opened its first Open RAN (O-RAN) Collaboration and Testing Center at its offices in Dallas, Texas. Vendors will be able to execute Interoperability Tests (IOT) and end-to-end testing for O-RU/O-DU Open Fronthaul as well as xAPP testing for Nokia’s near-real-time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC).
Nexperia invests USD 700 million; mostly in Europe and Asia Nexperia has announced the latest stage of its global growth strategy, confirming a USD 700 million investment over the next 12-15 months at its European wafer fabs, assembly factories in Asia and global R&D sites.
IceMOS Technology expands its manufacturing capacity The company is investing in its Belfast, Northern Ireland, facility to ramp production of 200mm wafers while continuing to supply 100mm, 125mm and 150mm wafers and advanced engineering substrates
Component shortage - an evaluation of the situation The component shortage takes control of most processes in the electronics industry. As Head of Strategic Purchasing at EMS service provider A+B Electronic, Marcus Hartwig has to deal with the subject on a daily basis. “To say the time is about to run out, that would have been right six months ago. It is high time.”
Meyer Burger secures €185 million to expand cell capacity The Meyer Burger group closes a syndicated loan agreement for EUR 125 million and a factoring agreement for EUR 60 million. The debt financing of EUR 185 million serves to expand the annual production capacity to reach 1.4 GW of solar cells in Thalheim (Bitterfeld-Wolfen), Germany and 1 GW of modules in Freiberg, Germany.
SEMI calls for US and EU cooperation on technology and trade SEMI is calling for closer cooperation on technology and trade between the European Union and the United States ahead of a meeting of European Commission and U.S. government officials.
Magnachip receives an unsolicited offer South Korean display and power solutions company Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, confirms that the company has received an unsolicited proposal from a group of investors to acquire all outstanding shares in the company.
Xilinx acquires Silexica to broaden its developer base Xilinx has acquired Silexica, a privately-held provider of C/C++ programming and analysis tools.
SAR converter with PGA achieves dynamic range of 125 dB Question: Could a 16-bit SAR converter application reach a dynamic range of 125 dB at 600 kSPS?
Boyd expands footprint with facility in Vietnam Boyd Corporation is increasing its presence in Asia with the expansion of its design and manufacturing facility in Bac Ninh, Vietnam.
Siemens acquires Nextflow Software Siemens to integrate Nextflow Software’s meshless CFD technology into the Xcelerator software portfolio for fast and automated analysis of complex applications with transient flows and motion.
ICsense continuous growth and invests to support mass production ICsense, a TDK company and subsidiary that focuses on ASIC supply and custom IC design services, is scaling up its bench test facilities by 40% and installing in-house ATE (Automated Test Equipment) facilities to uniquely offer its customers mass production-ready ASICs.Load more news