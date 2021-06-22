© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Synopsys acquires semiconductor solutions from BISTel

Synopsys has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from BISTel, a South Korean supplier of engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor smart manufacturing.

When completed, the acquisition will broaden Synopsys' process control solutions for semiconductor fabs with an integrated and comprehensive yield management and prediction solution to enhance manufacturing quality and efficiency. The acquisition will also add a team of experienced engineers to accelerate technology development using real-time manufacturing predictive analysis. The transaction is still subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Synopsys' fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. The terms of the deal, which are not material to Synopsys' financials, are not being disclosed, a press release reads. "Semiconductor fabs are rising to the challenge of meeting market demand for products that drive the global economy," says Howard Ko, general manager of the Silicon Engineering Group at Synopsys in the release. "Combining Synopsys' and BISTel's expertise in fab solutions will enable us to bring to market innovative process control products that help our customers maximize their economic opportunity."