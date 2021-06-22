© globalfoundries - for illustrative purposes

GlobalFoundries breaks ground on new fab in Singapore

GlobalFoundries is expanding its global manufacturing footprint with the construction of a new fab on its Singapore campus. The Singapore facility is a first step in the company's plan to expand output to meet increasing customer demand globally.

In partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board and with co-investments from committed customers, GF's more than USD 4 billion investment will play an key part in meeting the growing demand for the company's manufacturing technologies and services. The global demand for semiconductor chips is growing at an unprecedented rate, with worldwide semiconductor revenue projected to increase 2.1 times in the next eight years, according to International Business Strategies. In order to meet this increased demand, GF has planned capacity expansions at all its manufacturing sites in the US, Germany and, starting with the construction of phase one of its 300mm fab expansion, Singapore. When complete, GF will add capacity for 450,000 wafers per year, bringing GF's Singapore campus up to approximately 1.5 million (300mm) wafers per year, the company details in a press release. The new manufacturing facility in Singapore will enhance GF's ability to provide its RF, analog power, non-volatile memory solutions and will add 250,000 square feet (23,000 square meters) of cleanroom space and new administrative offices to the company's global footprint. The new fab is also set to create 1,000 new jobs such as technicians, engineers and more. With construction already underway, the Fab is planned to ramp in 2023. "GF is meeting the challenge of the global semiconductor shortage by accelerating our investments around the world. Working in close collaboration with our customers and the Government of Singapore is a recipe for success that we are pioneering here and looking forward to replicating in the U.S and Europe," said GF CEO Tom Caulfield in the press release. "Our new facility in Singapore will support fast-growing end-markets in the automotive, 5G mobility and secure device segments with long-term customer agreements already in place."