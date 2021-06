© X Fab

The business community at Plymouth Science Park is home to 90 future-focussed companies and a growing cluster of semiconductor businesses, including Synopsys , which provide in-chip monitoring and sensing technology for global clients and Ultra-Semi Ltd , who provide contract technical services and consultancy to semiconductor manufacturers and fabless semiconductor companies. The design and development engineers in the X-FAB Research and Development team, which is moving to Plymouth Science Park, will be working on developing their processes, design support and technical customer support, a press release from Plymouth Science Park reads. “The arrival of X-FAB to Plymouth Science Park is a sign of international confidence in the region’s potential for growth, and the importance of the city and the businesses based here to the global economy. We are delighted to welcome this innovative company to our ecosystem of businesses,” says Fay Davies, Business Development Manager at Plymouth Science Park in the press release.