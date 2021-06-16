© filipefrazao84 dreamstime.com_ Components | June 16, 2021
Component shortage - an evaluation of the situation
The component shortage takes control of most processes in the electronics industry. As Head of Strategic Purchasing at EMS service provider A+B Electronic, Marcus Hartwig has to deal with the subject on a daily basis. “To say the time is about to run out, that would have been right six months ago. It is high time.”
He gives an overview of the situation and shows what companies can do now that rely on assembled printed circuit boards. The lack of the smallest electronic components is already causing a standstill for large manufacturers in the automotive industry. If the big customers in the industry feel that way, then you can imagine what's going on in the market itself. Because if the supply can’t be ensured even there, everyone knows that the hour has struck. There are always ups and downs in the EMS industry, regardless of whether it is about demand or supply. Marcus Hartwig has been with A+B Electronic for 20 years and has already experienced a few crises. However, he has not yet gone through a crisis like the current one with active components. Manufacturers' delivery times are skyrocketing, as are prices. If you get a delivery date of almost 70 weeks, the planning is already at the end of 2022. Allocations also only bring small partial quantities into production. “The market is going crazy, there is no other way of saying it. To describe the situation as it is at the moment. I think we can speak of the biggest crisis in this industry”, summarises Marcus Hartwig from A+B Electronic. What are the problems and reasons for the shortage? But according to him, the shortage cannot be blamed solely on the current pandemic. It acts as a kind of fire accelerator, but the crisis is rather the sum of many unfortunate pieces of one puzzle. Transport routes are made more difficult by the lack of air traffic, and the industry is struggling with enormous price roses for components. Growing segments such as e-mobility, entertainment electronics or 5G are making demands on many technical components, while supply does not increase to the same extent as demand. And these are just a few problems in the current situation. As a strategic buyer, Marcus Hartwig also sees difficult situations with customers: “There is a lack of understanding for the rising prices and the long delivery times. Of course, you can still implement orders at short notice in individual cases, but in these cases the suppliers can be paid princely." Even with a realistic view, the problem cannot be remedied in a short term. Rather, it will accompany the electronics industry well into 2022. Many technical areas that were forced to sleep during the pandemic will have a lot of catching up to do. The situation cannot relax quickly. How should customers of EMS providers act now? So how do you react as a company that is absolutely dependent on EMS services? The profession buyer from A+B Electronic has a answer here: “From my point of view, the only way is to order as early as possible. Customers should cover all their needs, better today than tomorrow. So really everything that is visible and justifiable from the customer's point of view. You have to accept the rising prices. At this point it's all about minimising the risk. For us, the most important thing is that our customers receive their assemblies and thus can also sell their own products." The situation is difficult for many companies. You have already been shaken by the Corona crisis and hesitate to make advance payments for 1-2 years if the sale of your own products is not yet foreseeable. But it is also clear that customers who do not take action now will have to survive long dry spells. It's a risk assessment: Can my company handle it or should I order long-term in order to proactively counter the problems? Proactive behaviour also helps EMS service providers such as A+B Electronic in planning and production. Requirements can be registered at an early stage and changes can be addressed directly with the customer developers. What alternatives are there for the components? How can problems be addressed? This should be clarified if possible before the first vacancies occur. Marcus Hartwig closes with positive words: “We won't leave anyone out in the rain, because after all we are together in a crisis. We can only get out of there together as well."
SEMI calls for US and EU cooperation on technology and trade SEMI is calling for closer cooperation on technology and trade between the European Union and the United States ahead of a meeting of European Commission and U.S. government officials.
Magnachip receives an unsolicited offer South Korean display and power solutions company Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, confirms that the company has received an unsolicited proposal from a group of investors to acquire all outstanding shares in the company.
Sponsored content by congatec AGLow-power flagship for artificial intelligence congatec is expanding its SMARC platform with a new module with an NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor especially for embedded AI applications. Thanks to the extensive ecosystem with application-ready 3.5-inch carrier board, Basler cameras, and AI software stack, fast proof of concept is possible.
Xilinx acquires Silexica to broaden its developer base Xilinx has acquired Silexica, a privately-held provider of C/C++ programming and analysis tools.
Ad
SAR converter with PGA achieves dynamic range of 125 dB Question: Could a 16-bit SAR converter application reach a dynamic range of 125 dB at 600 kSPS?
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Boyd expands footprint with facility in Vietnam Boyd Corporation is increasing its presence in Asia with the expansion of its design and manufacturing facility in Bac Ninh, Vietnam.
Siemens acquires Nextflow Software Siemens to integrate Nextflow Software’s meshless CFD technology into the Xcelerator software portfolio for fast and automated analysis of complex applications with transient flows and motion.
ICsense continuous growth and invests to support mass production ICsense, a TDK company and subsidiary that focuses on ASIC supply and custom IC design services, is scaling up its bench test facilities by 40% and installing in-house ATE (Automated Test Equipment) facilities to uniquely offer its customers mass production-ready ASICs.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
KAMIC Group acquires manufacturer of magnetic components KAMIC Group AB has acquired all the shares in Talema Group, a manufacturer of magnetic components such as transformers, toroids, inductors and chokes with associated design work. The seller is an owner consortium consisting of the Park and Daily families.
designLED Products acquired by automotive tech company LED lighting technology company, designLED Products, has been acquired by Faurecia for an undisclosed sum. Livingston based designLED has developed a technology suited to a growing range of automotive lighting and human machine interface (HMI) applications.
Digi-Key Electronics partners with Rochester Electronics Rochester Electronics joins Digi-Key's marketplace. The partnership will guarantee authentic components at a time when component counterfeit is on the rise due to shortages and high demand.
Massive fire at Chinese polysilicon plant Daqo New Energy, a Chinese manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon, has been pointed out as the company who suffered an "explosion" at a polysilicon plant in Shihezi City, Xinjiang, China yesterday.
Bosch officially opens wafer fab in Dresden Fully connected, data-driven, self-optimising - those are the three keywords used to describe Bosch's new, massive, wafer fab in Dresden.
GF and GlobalWafers partner to expand semiconductor wafer The USD 800 million supply deal includes USD 210 million in capital expansion, the creation of more than 75 jobs in Missouri and will provide wafers for GlobalFoundries' manufacturing facilities in New York and Vermont.
JCET completes acquisition of ADI's Singapore test facility The provider of IC manufacturing and technology services has officially completed the acquisition of Analog Devices' Singapore test facility, with its test staff to be transferred to the JCET operations team in the near future.
Advanced Energy acquires TEGAM for $18 million Advanced Energy is adding metrology and calibration instrumentation to its RF process power solutions in semiconductor and advanced industrial markets via the acquisition of TEGAM.
King Yuan expects output to take a hit after Covid-shutdown Taiwanese chip packager King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) had to halt all production on Friday following the discovery that several employees had contracted COVID-19
BorgWarner acquires 89% of Akasol Shareholders of AKASOL AG have accepted the voluntary public takeover offer by ABBA BidCo AG, a subsidiary of BorgWarner Inc., after the extended acceptance period expired with an acceptance rate of 89.08% of the Akasol shares outstanding.
Achieving a fully differential output using single-ended instrumentation amplifiers Question: Can we generate a differential output signal using instrumentation amplifiers?
Acuity Brands acquires the DS business in North America from ams Osram ams OSRAM announces the sale of the North America-Based Digital System (DS) business, which primarily manufactures lighting control systems, electronics and drivers, to long-time customer and partner Acuity Brands.
Bosch gives the official go-ahead in Dresden Next week - on June 7th, 2021 - the Bosch semiconductor factory in Dresden will officially open. The Saxon high-tech industry association 'Silicon Saxony' is hoping that it will send a positive signal to other companies.
Virus outbreak in Vietnam delays Fingerprint's Q2 revenues Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that parts of the company’s Q2 revenues will be delayed due to the covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam.Load more news