Several posts on Twitter claim that the explosion occurred at a polysilicon plant in Shihezi at around noon on June 8th. Daqo New Energy operates a polysilicon facility in Shihezi, Xinjiang. Evertiq has, as several other media outlets, reached out to Daqo New Energy for comments. Polysilicon is used in the solar PV industry as well as the semiconductor industry – which as we already know is under severe pressure to to the shortage.