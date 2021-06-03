Leading Analog IC suppliers (USD million)

*Figures include sales from acquired companies in 2019 and 2020.

It should be noted that IC Insights’ ranking of top analog sales is based on the definition established by WSTS, that reads, “Devices are classified as analog if at least 50% of the total die area of the integrated circuits(s) in the device is occupied by analog circuitry.” Some analog companies embed less than 50% analog circuitry onto their various logic chips, for example. IC Insights classifies these devices as application-specific logic or another type of component, based on WSTS definitions.