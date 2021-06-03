© designersart dreamstime.com

(in CHF millions) Actual FY 2020 (adjusted) Previous Guidance 2021 (adjusted) Updated Guidance 2021 (adjusted) Revenue 334 Revenue growth 1 5.15% 11.19% EBITDA 42 EBITDA margin 16.22% 16.22% EBIT 18 EBIT margin 9.15% 9.12%

1 Exchange rate assumptions for 2021: Average rates of 2020 (USD: 0.939, EUR: 1.075, GBP: 1.204)

The company reports that the pace of order intake has continued to accelerate since the previous guidance presented in the company's press release dated 12 March 2021. As a result, current orderbook levels are higher than previously anticipated. "Demand continues to expand throughout our business, highlighting the importance and value-add of our products and solutions to customers," said Thomas Seiler, CEO of u-blox. "We are experiencing this dynamic across the entire business in terms of end markets and geographies. While we are encouraged with these demand trends and the current strength of our orderbook, we are still managing tight component availability, an issue that is impacting the entire industry, and are successful in steadily increasing output capacity. We look forward to providing additional updates in August when we report our first half 2021 financial results."