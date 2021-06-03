© designersart dreamstime.com Business | June 03, 2021
u-blox increases guidance for FY 2021
u-blox has updated its financial guidance for the full year 2021.
The company reports that the pace of order intake has continued to accelerate since the previous guidance presented in the company's press release dated 12 March 2021. As a result, current orderbook levels are higher than previously anticipated. "Demand continues to expand throughout our business, highlighting the importance and value-add of our products and solutions to customers," said Thomas Seiler, CEO of u-blox. "We are experiencing this dynamic across the entire business in terms of end markets and geographies. While we are encouraged with these demand trends and the current strength of our orderbook, we are still managing tight component availability, an issue that is impacting the entire industry, and are successful in steadily increasing output capacity. We look forward to providing additional updates in August when we report our first half 2021 financial results."
1 Exchange rate assumptions for 2021: Average rates of 2020 (USD: 0.939, EUR: 1.075, GBP: 1.204)
|(in CHF millions)
|Actual FY 2020 (adjusted)
|Previous Guidance 2021 (adjusted)
|Updated Guidance 2021 (adjusted)
|Revenue
|334
|Revenue growth1
|5.15%
|11.19%
|EBITDA
|42
|EBITDA margin
|16.22%
|16.22%
|EBIT
|18
|EBIT margin
|9.15%
|9.12%
Lockdown in Malaysia to have no effect on chip companies National governments in Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia, have been instituting increasingly stringent pandemic control measures in response to the intensifying COVID-19 pandemic in these countries.
Sponsored content by CogiscanJabil selects Cogiscan for global SMT machine connectivity to accelerate digital transformation Cogiscan, the leading connectivity and TTC solutions provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, is proud to announce a corporate-wide global machine connectivity initiative for Jabil. As part of Jabil’s digital transformation strategy, they have chosen to install Cogiscan’s Co-NECT technology on 2,000+ SMT machines globally.
TSMC starts construction of Arizona chip fab TSMC has started construction at a site in Arizona where it plans to spend USD 12 billion to build a computer chip factory.
Jenoptik to expand its optics manufacturing capacities The German photonics group has acquired a property in Dresden and will invest in new cleanroom fab. Construction is expected to start during the second half of next year and production is slated to start in early 2025.
Hitachi consolidates US semiconductor business in new facility Hitachi's new facility is being established in the United States in order to collaborate and create new solutions with customers. The new Center of Excellence in Portland, will operate as a new centralised facility for semiconductor engineering in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Astute extends its portfolio via acquisition UK-headquartered distributor Astute Electronics have successfully acquired ISMOsys; a Pan-European representative company.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
The final piece of equipment arrives at Renesas Naka factory Renesas is making steady progress in the capacity recovery following the fire that hit the N3 Building, housing the 300mm line at the company's Naka factroy. The final piece of equipment has now been delivered and the return to 100% production capacity is now visible at the end of the tunnel.
Daimler and Nokia sign patent licensing agreement Daimler and Nokia announced today that they have signed a patent licensing agreement.
Quarterly revenue of top 10 foundries breaks records in 1Q21 Owing to soaring demands for various end devices, manufacturers have been ramping up their component procurement activities, and foundry capacities, as a result, have been in shortage since 2020, with various foundries raising their wafer prices and adjusting their product mixes to ensure profitability, according to TrendForce.
Changes at the top - CFO leaves Osram The supervisory board of Osram Licht AG and CFO Kathrin Dahnke have mutually agreed to terminate her contract on June 30.
Murata expands Minato MIRAI Innovation Center Murata Manufacturing announces the opening of Murata Mirai Mobility, an exhibition facility for automotive products, and Murata Interactive Communication Space, a facility to promote open innovation, in its Minato MIRAI Innovation Center.
Simple circuit measures relative intensity of two light sources Question: Can I measure the difference between two light sources with an instrumentation amplifier?
Daimler Truck AG and CATL expand global partnership Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck AG and lithium-ion battery manufacturer and developer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) announced the intensification of their existing partnership
ESD industry reports 15.4% revenue growth overall Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased by over USD 1 billion in 2020, marking a new milestone for the industry, the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, announced in their latest report.
Follow-up order for in microchip production for Manz Manz AG is seeing increasing interest in equipment for realising Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP). Now, Manz has received a follow-up order in the mid-single-digit million euro range from an unnamed company operating in the field of microchip manufacturing.
$30 billion in investments headed to the USA On May 21, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo hosted a roundtable with Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-In, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy Sung Wook Moon and U.S. and South Korean CEOs. As a result, USD 30 billion in US investments were announced.
Toyoda Gosei to close its UK operations Toyoda Gosei UK Ltd. (TGUK) has informed its employees of a proposal to close the business in the United Kingdom (UK). TGUK has enter a formal period of consultation with its employees regarding the proposed changes.
Mouser and T Works partner on new Indian prototyping facility The new 78,000 square-foot prototyping facility in Hyderabad is said to become India's largest hardware prototyping center.
Standex Electronics acquires American Relays Standex Electronics, an electronics component manufacturer, announces that it has acquired American Relays, Inc., a US-based company that makes reed switch-based relays.
congatec to expand its business in Korea congatec is expanding its operations with the establishing of congatec Korea Ltd. to meet increasing customer demand in South Korea.
Samsung chose Infineon for its first MOSFET-based refrigerator inverter design Infineon Technologies AG supplied Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. with power devices to couple the highest energy efficiency with lowest audible noise. They have been integrated in Samsung’s one-door fridge and FDR inverterized refrigerator.Load more news