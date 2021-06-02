© globalfoundries - for illustrative purposes Components | June 02, 2021
Lockdown in Malaysia to have no effect on chip companies
National governments in Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia, have been instituting increasingly stringent pandemic control measures in response to the intensifying COVID-19 pandemic in these countries.
Remarkably, these countries are all hotspots in the electronic component supply chain, and Malaysia, home to many semiconductor packaging and testing facilities as well as passive component fabs, has now come under the international spotlight as a result. In particular, Malaysia’s MCO 3.0 (Movement Control Order 3.0) lockdown, which was extended on June 1, specifically excludes the semiconductor industry, as this industry boasts relatively high market revenue. As such, packaging and testing facilities are currently operating normally in Malaysia, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations. On March 18, 2020, the Malaysian government first implemented similar pandemic control measures, under which only about 50% of private businesses were allowed to operate. The semiconductor industry and medical services were notably excluded from the restrictions at the time, given the former’s high revenue and the latter’s critical importance during emergencies. Despite the heightened lockdown of the MCO 3.0, under which only certain essential economic activities are allowed to function, some aspects of the MCO 3.0’s restrictions are relatively more lenient, as this policy specifies only 40% of private business employees must adopt WFH. Incidentally, as previously mentioned, the MCO 3.0 does not apply to the semiconductor industry. As manufacturing operations and lead times of passive components become constrained, end clients’ procurement activities remain uncertain in 2H21 On the other hand, TrendForce indicates that the passive component market, which is also a key industry in Malaysia, will likely face supply-side bottlenecks as a result of the MCO 3.0, affecting such suppliers as Taiyo Yuden, Walsin Technology, NDK, and Epson. Under the latest restrictions, product lead times in the passive component supply chain, along with the state of the transportation industry (which determines shipping and delivery schedules of passive components), will become key determinants of whether client orders can be fulfilled on time. In addition, brands in Europe and North America will begin adjust their orders for late-3Q21 in June and July. Notebook brands including Dell and HP are not only expected to maintain their orders for 2H21, but also taking measures to ensure a steady supply of IC components, while Apple will begin procuring components for its upcoming iPhone 13 from the passive component supply chain in July. Although these orders are expected to provide upward momentum for the passive component market in 2H21, the resurgence of the pandemic in Southeast Asia, as well as whether the shortage of semiconductor components will be alleviated going forward, will affect clients’ procurement activities for MLCC (multilayer ceramic capacitors) in 2H21. On the whole, although the packaging and testing operations of major IDMs (Intel, Infineon, and Texas Instruments) and OSAT operators (ASE, Amkor, TFME, and Hua Tian) in Malaysia remain unaffected for the time being, TrendForce believes that the MCO 3.0 will likely have an impact on the supply and demand of the global passive component market in 2H21.
Hitachi consolidates US semiconductor business in new facility Hitachi's new facility is being established in the United States in order to collaborate and create new solutions with customers. The new Center of Excellence in Portland, will operate as a new centralised facility for semiconductor engineering in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Astute extends its portfolio via acquisition UK-headquartered distributor Astute Electronics have successfully acquired ISMOsys; a Pan-European representative company.
The final piece of equipment arrives at Renesas Naka factory Renesas is making steady progress in the capacity recovery following the fire that hit the N3 Building, housing the 300mm line at the company's Naka factroy. The final piece of equipment has now been delivered and the return to 100% production capacity is now visible at the end of the tunnel.
Daimler and Nokia sign patent licensing agreement Daimler and Nokia announced today that they have signed a patent licensing agreement.
Quarterly revenue of top 10 foundries breaks records in 1Q21 Owing to soaring demands for various end devices, manufacturers have been ramping up their component procurement activities, and foundry capacities, as a result, have been in shortage since 2020, with various foundries raising their wafer prices and adjusting their product mixes to ensure profitability, according to TrendForce.
Changes at the top - CFO leaves Osram The supervisory board of Osram Licht AG and CFO Kathrin Dahnke have mutually agreed to terminate her contract on June 30.
Murata expands Minato MIRAI Innovation Center Murata Manufacturing announces the opening of Murata Mirai Mobility, an exhibition facility for automotive products, and Murata Interactive Communication Space, a facility to promote open innovation, in its Minato MIRAI Innovation Center.
Simple circuit measures relative intensity of two light sources Question: Can I measure the difference between two light sources with an instrumentation amplifier?
Daimler Truck AG and CATL expand global partnership Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck AG and lithium-ion battery manufacturer and developer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) announced the intensification of their existing partnership
ESD industry reports 15.4% revenue growth overall Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased by over USD 1 billion in 2020, marking a new milestone for the industry, the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, announced in their latest report.
Follow-up order for in microchip production for Manz Manz AG is seeing increasing interest in equipment for realising Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP). Now, Manz has received a follow-up order in the mid-single-digit million euro range from an unnamed company operating in the field of microchip manufacturing.
$30 billion in investments headed to the USA On May 21, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo hosted a roundtable with Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-In, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy Sung Wook Moon and U.S. and South Korean CEOs. As a result, USD 30 billion in US investments were announced.
Toyoda Gosei to close its UK operations Toyoda Gosei UK Ltd. (TGUK) has informed its employees of a proposal to close the business in the United Kingdom (UK). TGUK has enter a formal period of consultation with its employees regarding the proposed changes.
Mouser and T Works partner on new Indian prototyping facility The new 78,000 square-foot prototyping facility in Hyderabad is said to become India's largest hardware prototyping center.
Standex Electronics acquires American Relays Standex Electronics, an electronics component manufacturer, announces that it has acquired American Relays, Inc., a US-based company that makes reed switch-based relays.
congatec to expand its business in Korea congatec is expanding its operations with the establishing of congatec Korea Ltd. to meet increasing customer demand in South Korea.
Samsung chose Infineon for its first MOSFET-based refrigerator inverter design Infineon Technologies AG supplied Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. with power devices to couple the highest energy efficiency with lowest audible noise. They have been integrated in Samsung’s one-door fridge and FDR inverterized refrigerator.
Renesas tally up the costs of the Naka factory fire Renesas says it has identified that the financial impacts from the fire that occurred at the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka factory on March 19, 2021. The Japanese company expects a loss of approximately JPY 23.9 billion (about EUR 180 million) in operating profit relating to the fire.
