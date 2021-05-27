© filipefrazao84 dreamstime.com_ Business | May 27, 2021
Toyoda Gosei to close its UK operations
Toyoda Gosei UK Ltd. (TGUK) has informed its employees of a proposal to close the business in the United Kingdom (UK). TGUK has enter a formal period of consultation with its employees regarding the proposed changes.
The proposal is in response to continued changes in the global automotive sector, and a significant reduction in key UK customer demand. Due to these changes, Toyoda Gosei does not foresee growth of its business there and has decided to make this proposal. Restructuring of its global business is one part of Toyoda Gosei’s efforts to achieve sustainable growth into the future. The company has taken previous steps to reorganise its business in Europe, selling its shares in a production subsidiary for automotive parts in Germany in December 2019 and moving some of production to its main European manufacturing site, Toyoda Gosei Czech, s.r.o. (TGCZ). It will continue to improve productivity and strengthen its European business with TGCZ in a central role, a press release states.
Mouser and T Works partner on new Indian prototyping facility The new 78,000 square-foot prototyping facility in Hyderabad is said to become India's largest hardware prototyping center.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Standex Electronics acquires American Relays Standex Electronics, an electronics component manufacturer, announces that it has acquired American Relays, Inc., a US-based company that makes reed switch-based relays.
congatec to expand its business in Korea congatec is expanding its operations with the establishing of congatec Korea Ltd. to meet increasing customer demand in South Korea.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effectiveness of IPA/DI on No-clean Flux Residues This article studies the ability of the current 75%IPA/25%DI extraction solution, commonly used to detect ion contamination since the 1960s, to detect and quantify new technology weak organic acids common in modern soldering materials employing ROSE, Gravimetric, and Ion Chromatography.
Samsung chose Infineon for its first MOSFET-based refrigerator inverter design Infineon Technologies AG supplied Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. with power devices to couple the highest energy efficiency with lowest audible noise. They have been integrated in Samsung’s one-door fridge and FDR inverterized refrigerator.
Renesas tally up the costs of the Naka factory fire Renesas says it has identified that the financial impacts from the fire that occurred at the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka factory on March 19, 2021. The Japanese company expects a loss of approximately JPY 23.9 billion (about EUR 180 million) in operating profit relating to the fire.
Sponsored content by SAKINext-Generation AOI with Advanced Z-Axis Control Manufacturing trends such as press-fit & tall components tend to exceed the limits of AOI platforms in use today. Find out how 3D AOI with extended Z-axis capabilities can improve your productivity and maintain highest quality by downloading the free Whitepaper.
Nordic Semi expands presence in India Nordic Semiconductor says it is expanding its sales and support presence in India, allowing the company to provide faster customer support to the country’s burgeoning high-tech wireless design and manufacturing sectors in a rapidly expanding IoT market.
ZF and Mobileye safety technology heads into Toyota vehicles ZF and Mobileye, an Intel company have been chosen by Toyota Motor Corp to develop advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for use in multiple vehicle platforms starting in the next few years.
Nanosys acquires microLED company glō Nanosys, a supplier of quantum dot light emitting materials and technology is acquiring glō, a Swedish technology company for microLED displays.
EU clears SK hynix's & Intel's $9 billion memory business deal SK hynix says that it has received unconditional clearance from the European Commission for its proposed acquisition of Intel’s NAND and SSD business.
Memory upswing returns, new record high expected in 2022 Fueled by economic recovery and the transition to a digital economy, memory IC sales are forecast to reach $180.4 billion in 2022, exceeding the previous record high set in 2018.
Despite pandemic: DELO sees slight increase in sales DELO finished the last fiscal year (until March 31) shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic with revenues of EUR 167 million.
Nowi and Murata to develop LoRa energy autonomous platforms Murata and Nowi have entered a strategic partnership that aims to enable and simplify the development of sustainable energy autonomous IoT platforms for use in ‘Plug & Forget’ solutions.
Chip lead times increased in April Chip lead times were up to 17 weeks in April. Data from market researcher Susquehanna show that "global chip shortage enters 'danger zone'".
Digi-Key enters new distribution partnership with Mini-Circuits Digi-Key Electronics has secured a global distribution partnership with Mini-Circuits to offer their MMIC product line up of 50 GHz, LTCC filters, baluns and couplers, and patented reflectionless filters.
STMicro interested in Nordic Semiconductor? Franco-Italian semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronics, har reportedly shown interest in fabless semiconductor player Nordic Semiconductor.
Raytheon and GF partner on 5G wireless connectivity Aerospace defence technology company, Raytheon Technologies, is teaming up with semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries to develop and commercialise a new gallium nitride on silicon (GaN-on-Si) semiconductor aiming to enable game-changing radio frequency performance for 5G and 6G mobile and wireless infrastructure applications.
First Sensor closes Munich site As a result of the company's ongoing evaluation of its operations, First Sensor AG says it plans to close its site in Puchheim near Munich (FSM).Load more news