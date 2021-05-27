© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Mouser and T Works partner on new Indian prototyping facility

The new 78,000 square-foot prototyping facility in Hyderabad is said to become India's largest hardware prototyping center.

Mouser Electronics is partnering with T Works, an initiative of the Telangana government, to support what will be India's largest hardware prototyping center in Hyderabad. The new 78,000 square-foot prototyping facility will be equipped with over 250 industry-grade tools, such as 3D printers, CNC machines, laser cutters, and PCB fabrication to enable Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs); startups; and individual innovators to convert their ideas into products more efficiently and economically, a press release reads. "The partnership between T Works and Mouser represents a unique opportunity for electronic components procurement in India," says Sujai Karampuri, CEO of T Works, in the press release. "With a strong combination of our technology and process innovation, support from customs-handling partners and a varied range of components from Mouser, startups, makers and SMEs will be able to source components with ease, reducing the barrier in terms of cost, time and complexity." "Since our founding, Mouser has always demonstrated a dedication to fostering innovation at every level," adds Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser Senior Vice President of Global Service & EMEA and APAC Business. "With this new partnership and the prototyping facility, Mouser and T Works are supporting today's innovators with the resources they need to solve tomorrow's challenges." According to the India Hardware Startup Survey conducted by T Works, customs handling and component procurement are two of the major bottleneck activities for hardware prototyping and development. Together, T Works and Mouser aim to reduce the barriers that the Indian hardware ecosystem face by sourcing high-quality, reliable components for development.