Standex Electronics acquires American Relays

Standex Electronics, an electronics component manufacturer, announces that it has acquired American Relays, Inc., a US-based company that makes reed switch-based relays.

“Standex Electronics is proud to add the American Relays brand to its portfolio of reed relays as it further strengthens its position in the Test and Measurement market. This acquisition will allow Standex to provide more products and options to customers of both companies,” said John Meeks, President of Standex Electronics, in a press release. “This acquisition will also help us in strengthening our position in the North American relay market as we will now be able to provide American Relay customers with a wider array of relay products and deeper application knowledge,” adds Ralf Maier, VP/GM of the Sensor and Relay product lines. Standex Electronics has 10 manufacturing facilities in seven countries, located in the United States, Germany, China, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Japan and India.