© SK Hynix

EU clears SK hynix's & Intel's $9 billion memory business deal

SK hynix says that it has received unconditional clearance from the European Commission for its proposed acquisition of Intel’s NAND and SSD business.

This follows approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission last year, and approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) this March. The approval moves the USD 9 billion deal further towards its planned final closing. The proposed acquisition will help SK hynix expand its global footprint, adding complementary memory technology. SK hynix says it expects to enhance its expertise through the acquisition. SK hynix and Intel will do the best efforts for the remaining approvals to be obtained during 2021.