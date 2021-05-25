Products | May 25, 2021
Low power, multi-featured module enables PCIe access
New i.MX8M Mini solder-down SoM from Direct Insight combines high performance, miniaturization and low cost.
Direct Insight, the UK-based, technical systems integrator and reseller of system-on-module (SoM) and other embedded systems, has announced the new QSXM solder-down module, manufactured by the company’s long-standing partner, Aachen-based Ka-Ro Electronics, which features NXP’s latest dual and quad-core i.MX8M Mini ARM Cortex-A53 64-bit processors, plus 2GB of 32-bit LPDDR4 RAM, 4GB eMMC Flash memory and power management. The new QSXM solder-down module measures just 29mm square, with a height of 2.6mm, providing unparalleled miniaturisation, thermal efficiency and EMI performance, with the base functioning as both a ground pad and a thermal conductor. Rugged and connector-free, solder-down SoM technology offers a range of benefits, especially for higher-volume requirements, including availability in tape-and-reel packaging. The QSXM module’s i.MX8M family processor provides a quad core 1600MHz ARM Cortex-A53 processor complex as well as a separate GPU and video codec. It combines low power operation with powerful features including MIPI-DSI display up to 1080 pixels. A wide range of connectivity options includes UARTs, SPI, I²C, Audio, Gb Ethernet, SD, USB Host and Client and MIPI-DSI display. Comments David Pashley, Direct Insight’s MD: “The QSXM i.MX8M Mini solder-down system-on-module is a highly cost-competitive module. Its size, performance and price, as well as the novel form factor suit it to a wide range of applications including industrial vision, high bandwidth IoT edge, and security and surveillance. Pin-compatible with other QS and QSX series modules, the QSXM with i.MX8M Mini has an edge-contact QFN-type pinout style with 108 pins on a 1mm pitch. The extra pins on the slightly larger (29mm vs 27mm) QSX format are used to access the SoC’s PCIe (and USB 3.0 where available) interfaces for high performance systems. The module operates across an industrial temperature range of -25C to +85°C and requires a single 3.3V – 5.0V supply. In common with other QSX series modules, the QSXM uses a QSBASE3 development system, which offers access to the PCIe interface via an M.2 port. The development kit comes with Linux installed and is also available from Direct Insight. https://www.directinsight.co.uk/system-on-modules/karo-qsxm-i-mx8m-mini-solder-down-module/
ZF and Mobileye safety technology heads into Toyota vehicles ZF and Mobileye, an Intel company have been chosen by Toyota Motor Corp to develop advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for use in multiple vehicle platforms starting in the next few years.
Nanosys acquires microLED company glō Nanosys, a supplier of quantum dot light emitting materials and technology is acquiring glō, a Swedish technology company for microLED displays.
EU clears SK hynix's & Intel's $9 billion memory business deal SK hynix says that it has received unconditional clearance from the European Commission for its proposed acquisition of Intel’s NAND and SSD business.
Memory upswing returns, new record high expected in 2022 Fueled by economic recovery and the transition to a digital economy, memory IC sales are forecast to reach $180.4 billion in 2022, exceeding the previous record high set in 2018.
Despite pandemic: DELO sees slight increase in sales DELO finished the last fiscal year (until March 31) shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic with revenues of EUR 167 million.
Nowi and Murata to develop LoRa energy autonomous platforms Murata and Nowi have entered a strategic partnership that aims to enable and simplify the development of sustainable energy autonomous IoT platforms for use in ‘Plug & Forget’ solutions.
Chip lead times increased in April Chip lead times were up to 17 weeks in April. Data from market researcher Susquehanna show that "global chip shortage enters 'danger zone'".
Digi-Key enters new distribution partnership with Mini-Circuits Digi-Key Electronics has secured a global distribution partnership with Mini-Circuits to offer their MMIC product line up of 50 GHz, LTCC filters, baluns and couplers, and patented reflectionless filters.
STMicro interested in Nordic Semiconductor? Franco-Italian semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronics, har reportedly shown interest in fabless semiconductor player Nordic Semiconductor.
Raytheon and GF partner on 5G wireless connectivity Aerospace defence technology company, Raytheon Technologies, is teaming up with semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries to develop and commercialise a new gallium nitride on silicon (GaN-on-Si) semiconductor aiming to enable game-changing radio frequency performance for 5G and 6G mobile and wireless infrastructure applications.
First Sensor closes Munich site As a result of the company's ongoing evaluation of its operations, First Sensor AG says it plans to close its site in Puchheim near Munich (FSM).
STMicro acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam STMicroelectronics announced a transaction with Cartesiam to acquire its assets (including its IP portfolio) and to transfer and integrate its employees. Closing is subject to regulatory approvals.
Samsung could start construction of new US plant in 3Q The South Korean electronics giant could be next up to make a manufacturing push in the US. According to reports, Samsung could start construction of a USD 17 billion US semiconductor fab as early as the third quarter of this year.
Former Marvell COO named NXP’s new EVP, global operations Andy Micallef has been named NXP’s Executive Vice President, Global Operations, effective May 17. In this role, Micallef will be responsible for executing NXP’s end-to-end manufacturing, quality, and supply chain strategies.
Sanan IC expands foundry services for the optical market Wafer foundry, Sanan Integrated Circuit, says it's expanding its optical portfolio. Using advanced materials and foundry supply network, the company says it will provide the global optical market with large-scale foundry services for customised VCSEL and arrays, along with standard products for optical communication applications.
AMD and GlobalFoundries update supply agreement On May 13, 2021, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), entered into an amended seventh amendment to the wafer supply agreement with GlobalFoundries (GF) to extend GF’s capacity commitment and wafer pricing to AMD under the backdrop of the current global supply environment.
Siemens expands IC verification portfolio with acquisition Siemens Digital Industries Software has acquired Fractal Technologies, a provider of production signoff-quality IP validation solutions, based in the U.S. and the Netherlands.
Taiwan power outage has no impact on memory fabs The Hsinta Power Plant in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung City was shut down unexpectedly at 2:37 p.m. on May 13 (today local time) due to malfunction. The effect of this incident has been felt across the entire island.
Kioxia expands two new facilities in Yokohama Memory specialist Kioxia is planning to invest JPY 20 billion (EUR 151 million) to expand its Technology Development Building at its Yokohama Technology Campus and to establish its new Shin-Koyasu Advanced Research Center.
Driving a unipolar gate driver in a bipolar way Question: Do you need a specialized gate driver to deliver positive and negative voltages?