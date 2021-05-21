Features & Benefits:

High Capacitance

High Voltage

Low Profile

Applications:

DC Link

Solar and Wind Power Inverters

Electric Heaters

Motor Drives

Induction Heaters

UPS Systems

The sturdy device is flame retardant and is constructed of solvent resistant plastic case (UL 94V-0) with epoxy end fill. Integral mounting flanges allow for secure mounting to any flat surface and are available from New Yorker Electronics with male or female threaded lead terminals. CDE-IC’s low-ESR MPTS Capacitor Series is available in voltage ranges between 800 to 1400V. Standard values are from 33 to 220uF and up to 1,440 WVDC; its operating temperature is from -40°C to +85°C. The sturdy device is flame retardant and is constructed of solvent resistant plastic case (UL 94V-0) with epoxy end fill. Integral mounting flanges allow for secure mounting to any flat surface with male or female threaded lead terminals available. Its load life is rated at 100,000 hours at 70% with 100% of rated voltage and the operating temperature range for this RoHS-compliant capacitor is between -40°C and +85°C. The terminal-to-terminal dielectric strength is 1.5 times the rated DC voltage when applied between the terminals for 10 seconds; the terminal to case dielectric strength is 4000VAC when applied between the terminals and case for 60 seconds. The case dimensions range from 85mm x 40mm to 85mm x 64mm. CDE-Illinois Capacitor offers a very diverse range of film capacitors for electronic and electro-mechanical applications. Film capacitors use polymer films having a thin, aluminum metalization layer. This construction is very durable and stable, with excellent electrical characteristics. Axial and radial lead types are available, with a variety of termination choices. Custom constructions are available to meet special needs. Application-specific types include X2, Y2/X1, motor run, IGBT and high voltage.As a franchise distributor for Illinois Capacitor, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full product line of miniature capacitors for electronics, lighting, energy and other markets including aluminum electrolytic, metalized film, power film, supercapacitors (ultra capacitors), supercapacitor modules and other types. New Yorker also supplies the IC RJD Series Rechargeable Coin Cell Battery.