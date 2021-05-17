© pichetw dreamstime.com

Sanan IC expands foundry services for the optical market

Wafer foundry, Sanan Integrated Circuit, says it's expanding its optical portfolio. Using advanced materials and foundry supply network, the company says it will provide the global optical market with large-scale foundry services for customised VCSEL and arrays, along with standard products for optical communication applications.

Sanan IC’s worldwide launch comes on the heels of LightCounting’s report that the optical transceiver market will rise at a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 through 2024. Additionally, Yole Développement (Yole) analysts expect the global 3D imaging and sensing market to expand from USD 5 billion in 2019 to USD 15 billion in 2025, at a 20% CAGR during this period. “Our executive team recognizes the tremendous business opportunities in serving high-growth optical communication and consumer application markets,” says Raymond Cai, CEO of Sanan IC, in a press release. “Cutting edge optical products and foundry services are paramount to accommodating the rapid adoption of automotive, big data and 5G wireless communications technologies. Sanan IC’s robust supply chain and state-of-the-art technology can meet these demands, which is why we are committed to making our components and services commercially available worldwide.”