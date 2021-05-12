© Zeiss Business | May 12, 2021
ZEISS to acquire Capture 3D
Zeiss plans to expand its national coverage in the US for its Industrial Quality & Research segment by acquiring Santa Ana, California-based Capture 3D, a US partner for GOM 3D non-contact measuring solutions.
“We are pleased to bring the Capture 3D team and their know-how into the ZEISS Group," says Dr. Jochen Peter, member of the Zeiss Group Executive Board responsible for the Industrial Quality & Research segment. “After the acquisition of GOM two years ago, we will now also combine our strategic forces in the important US market to provide customers with best-in-class measuring solutions from one source.” "We look forward to being a part of ZEISS to combine our efforts in serving our customers with the best in class measuring solutions and services," adds Richard White, CEO of Capture 3D. "Being part of the ZEISS Family will open up new opportunities for the Capture 3D team and our customers in the future." Once the transaction is complete, Capture 3D will become part of the Industrial Quality Solutions strategic business unit within the Zeiss Industrial Quality & Research segment. Subject to approval by the regulatory authorities, the transaction is due to be finalised in summer 2021. The financial details of the deal has not been made public.
50 billion transistors on a fingernail-sized chip IBM has unveiled a breakthrough in semiconductor design and process with the development of the world's first chip announced with 2 nanometer nanosheet technology.
Diodes sets new revenue record The company is reporting first quarter revenue growth of 18% sequentially and 47% YoY, resulting in a record USD 413.1 million.
With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
CEVA to acquire chip design specialist CEVA, a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, will acquire Massachusetts-based chip design specialist Intrinsix for approximately USD 33 million in cash.
Helios Technologies to acquire the assets of Joyonway Helios Technologies, a motion control and electronic controls specialist, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire assets related to the electronic control systems and parts business of Shenzhen Joyonway Electronics & Technology Co., Ltd and its related entities.
Teledyne e2v starts cleanroom upgrade Teledyne e2v Semiconductors have laid the first stone to what will become the company's new upgraded semiconductor assembly and test cleanroom at the factory near Grenoble, France.
Rochester Electronics discusses why AUTHORIZATION is the ultimate tool in the fight against Counterfeit.
In times of supply shortage, or where component obsolescence limits availability, counterfeit devices are more prevalent.
Counterfeiters have moved beyond incorrect logos and packages with no die inside caught by the simplistic visual inspection testing used by those following AS6081. The Counterfeiters now have more sophisticated operations than in the past.
GaN IC company Navitas to go public GaN Power ICs specialis, Navitas Semiconductor, has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly-traded special-purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which values the combined entity at $1.4 billion, will result in Navitas becoming a publicly-traded company.
Physik Instrumente continues expansion in Asia Physik Instrumente (PI) is expanding its precision motion offering in the Asia-Pacific region having invested in a new R&D and manufacturing center in Changzhou, China to specifically focus on the local demands in the APAC region.
Overvoltage protection for RTD-based measurement ysstems Question: Is it possible to design a complete RTD module with overvoltage protection?
Ericsson and Samsung sign global patent license agreement Ericsson and Samsung have reached a multi-year agreement on global patent licenses between the two companies, including patents relating to all cellular technologies. The cross-license agreement covers sales of network infrastructure and handsets from January 1, 2021.
Jenoptik secures automation orders in North America Photonics company Jenoptik has secured new automation orders in the US and Canada in the first quarter of 2021 totaling more than 40 million USD that will help increase efficiencies in automotive manufacturing.
Infineon looking to increase supply of SiC material Infineon says that the company has concluded a supply contract with the Japanese wafer manufacturer Showa Denko K.K. for an extensive range of silicon carbide material (SiC) including epitaxy.
Sources: TSMC is planning five additional fabs in Arizona The worlds biggest semiconductor foundry is reportedly planning to build several new manufacturing facilities in the US, more specifically in Arizona.
Foxconn and Yageo team up to form a semiconductor JV Yageo Group and Foxconn (Hon Hai) Technology Group announces their plans to for a new semiconductor joint venture, XSemi Corporation, for the development and sale of semiconductors.
H. K. Wentworth Group has been acquired MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a supplier of specialty chemicals and materials used in the semiconductor and PCB markets, has acquired H.K. Wentworth Group, the owner of the Electrolube & AF brands.
EMD Electronics opens new centre of excellence EMD Electronics, a business of Merck KGaA, has inaugurated its new centre of excellence for atomic engineering at Intermolecular's San Jose facility.
Infineon: "The semiconductor market is booming" "The semiconductor market is booming; electronics that help accelerate the energy transition and make work and home life easier remain in high demand. The push for digitalization continues unabated. Infineon is firmly on course to meet its targets for the current fiscal year," says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon in the company's quarterly report.
Intel to invest $3.5 billion to expand New Mexico operations The US chipmaker is sinking USD 3.5 billion into its Rio Rancho, New Mexico manufacturing operations to increase its capacity of advanced packaging technologies.
Mobix Labs and Richardson RFPD ink distribution agreement Mobix Labs Inc., a fabless RF (radio frequency) component company focused on next-generation wireless technologies, and Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, have entered into a global distribution agreement.
Hprobe receives order for wafer-level magnetic tester Hprobe, a provider of Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) for magnetic devices, today announced a significant order from a tier-1 semiconductor manufacturer for a wafer-level magnetic tester.
Sony starts operations at new fab expansion Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation has begun operations on the production lines at the new fab built on the premises of Nagasaki Technology Center in Japan, a production center owned by Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation.
Optimized power supply measurement setup Question: How can I make sure I’m testing my switching regulator as efficiently as possible?
Vanguard to acquire AU Optronics facility Taiwanese contract chipmaker Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp. has agreed to purchase an 8-inch semiconductor fab (around 48'400sqm) at Hsinchu Science Park for USD 32.5 million.
Mouser adds record 31 new manufacturers to line card The first quarter of 2021 proved to be fruitful start to the year for Mouser Electronics as it bolstered its line card by adding 31 new manufacturers during the first three months of the year.Load more news