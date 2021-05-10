Products | May 10, 2021
Ohmcraft Delivers High Performance Leaded Dividers for Mission Critical Applications
New Yorker Electronics Releases Exxelia Ohmcraft HVD Resistor Series with Voltage Ratings to 40kV and Resistance Values to 2TΩ.
This is a product release announcement by NEW YORKER ELECTRONICS CO., INC.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
New Yorker Electronics is now distributing the new Exxelia Ohmcraft HVD Series of Mission Critical High-Voltage Leaded Resistor Dividers. With its patented Micropen® precision printing technology, Exxelia Ohmcraft meets the needs of modern electronic warfare, weapons platforms, and military professionals. With voltage ratings of up to 40kV and resistance values to 2TΩ, the Exxelia HVD delivers ultra-high stability in mission-critical applications, and very low noise and tolerances to 0.1%. Typical applications for this Leaded Divider Series include high-voltage power supplies, X-ray sources, power meters and test & measurement equipment. This series is available with several lead style options including a 100% tin spade terminal, a Sn60Pb40 solder spade terminal, 22AWG 100% tin wire and a 22AWG Sn60Pb40 solder wire. They are constructed of 96% Aluma substrate and all resistors are glass encapsulated. The leaded divider series is available in six different case sizes that are either bare, have a powder coating or a single surface epoxy. They are RoHS compliant and MIL-PRF-49462 and EEE-INST-002 approved. Exxelia Ohmcraft has served the military market for over two decades, reliably supporting a wide range of products, programs, and applications. Our custom and standard resistor products are well positioned to support the rigorous specifications required by military suppliers in this technology-driven market. Exxelia Ohmcraft’s ability to design and deliver custom resistors is essential for military suppliers. Features & Benefits:
- Voltage Ratings to 40kV
- Resistance Values to 2TΩ
- Ultra High Stability
- Very Low Noise
- Ratio Tolerances to 0.1%
- TCR Tracking to 5 ppm/°C
- VCR to 0.05 ppm/V
- Custom Configurations
- High Voltage Power Supplies
- X-Ray Sources
- Power Meters
- Test & Measurement
