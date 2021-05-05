© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

H. K. Wentworth Group has been acquired

MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a supplier of specialty chemicals and materials used in the semiconductor and PCB markets, has acquired H.K. Wentworth Group, the owner of the Electrolube & AF brands.

“We are very excited to announce this acquisition. H. K. Wentworth Group has a long history of providing innovative and high-quality materials used in the electronics industry,” says Joe D’Ambrisi, Executive Vice President and Head of Electronics of MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, in a press release. “With this acquisition, MacDermid Alpha will continue to be well-situated to capitalize on the many emerging trends in the electronics industry. We view this important acquisition as an excellent step to position the business for continued growth as we work with customers to solve their assembly challenges.” The H. K. Wentworth Group’s products and development initiatives will amplify the programs in the MacDermid Alpha pipeline and will, according to the company, enable continued focus on high growth segments, such as automotive, medical, consumer electronics and 5G communications. H. K. Wentworth Group has over the years built up a presence in over 55 countries, which MacDermid Alpha now gains access to via the acquisition. Besides that MacDermid Alpha also gains access to H. K. Wentworth Group's manufacturing facilities in the U.K., India and China. No further information detailing the purchasing price has made official by the companies.