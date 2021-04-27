© globalfoundries

GlobalFoundries moves HQ to Fab 8 in New York

Semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries says it will relocate its headquarters to Malta, New York, the site of Fab 8 — as the company positions itself for growth, strengthens partnerships with customers and recruits new talent.

GF has invested more than USD 15 billion in its Fab 8 facility over the last decade to support innovation and manufacturing capacity. In 2021, the company is doubling its planned investment to expand global capacity, with USD 500 million targeted for the Malta facility alone. The move from GF's previous headquarters to its fab in New York is part of the company's commitment to address the soaring global chip demand, with a focus on semiconductor manufacturing innovation. However, the company says that it will maintain a substantial presence in Santa Clara, California, where many of GF's leading US customers and ecosystem partners are based. "Today, GF's Fab 8 in New York is a USD 15 billion advanced semiconductor manufacturing facility and one that is playing a key role in the transformation of our industry to meet rapidly accelerating demand," says GF CEO Tom Caulfield, in a press release. "Our amazing 3,000-person workforce, in partnership with our local, state, and federal leaders, will together build on GF's success, solidifying the Empire State's place as one of a few world-class semiconductor manufacturing hubs at a time when our national and economic security depends more and more on what we can make here at home." Caulfield added, "The time for the Endless Frontier Act is now, and once approved by Congress and signed into law by President Biden, GF stands ready to do our part by expanding in upstate New York and creating many more high-paying American jobs. Our ambitious goal is to double our capacity at this site in the years to come in partnership with our customers, local, state and federal governments. We can do this." In 2020, GF announced a land purchase option to provide additional flexibility to expand Fab 8's footprint to support growing demand from the U.S. government and industry customers.