Silicon Labs sells infrastructure & auto unit to Skyworks
Analog semiconductor specialist Skyworks Solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement with Silicon Laboratories Inc., under which Skyworks will acquire the Infrastructure & Automotive business of Silicon Labs in an all-cash asset transaction valued at USD 2.75 billion.
The acquisition encompasses the technology portfolios and related assets of Silicon Labs’ power/isolation, timing and broadcast product lines, which are highly complementary to Skyworks’ connectivity portfolio. The acquisition will accelerate Skyworks’ expansion into growth segments such as electric and hybrid vehicles, industrial and motor control, power supply, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical data communication, data center, automotive, smart home and several other applications. Skyworks will be positioned to address a combined market opportunity approaching USD 20 billion annually. Mark Thompson, senior vice president of Silicon Labs and general manager of the Infrastructure & Automotive business, will join Skyworks as part of the transaction, reporting directly to Liam K. Griffin, president and chief executive officer of Skyworks. In addition, approximately 350 employees, including the senior management team of the business, are expected to join Skyworks upon completion of the transaction. “We are pleased to welcome the Infrastructure & Automotive team to Skyworks when this transaction is completed,” says Mr. Griffin in a press release. “This acquisition will broadly expand our capabilities across high-growth end markets including automotive, communications and industrial, creating new and highly compelling opportunities for Skyworks. By leveraging our global sales channels, operational scale and deep customer relationships, Skyworks is well positioned to drive above-market growth, while diversifying revenues, expanding margins and delivering strong returns in earnings and cash generation.” “With our companies’ shared cultures of design excellence and customer collaboration, I am confident that the Infrastructure & Automotive team will continue their decades-long history of delivering industry-leading innovations,” adds Silicon Labs CEO Tyson Tuttle. “Silicon Labs and Skyworks will partner to ensure a seamless transition for customers, suppliers and employees.” The transaction, which is expected to close during the third calendar quarter of 2021, has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.
Kraken acquires Brazilian underwater robotics company Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics, announces that it has acquired Brazilian underwater robotics company 13 Robotics Ltda.
This round goes to Intel A U.S. jury has ruled in favour of Intel in a patent infringement lawsuit the chip maker filed against VLSI Technology LLC.
Trouble will not let go of Renesas Renesas confirmed the emission of smoke (late afternoon local time on April 21, 2021) from the power panel of a Rail Guided Vehicle (RGV) located on the basement of the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka Factory.
Autotalks teams up with Sreda Solutions V2X communication solution provider Autotalks has teamed up with Russia’s Sreda Solutions to offer a V2X solution for the Russian and global markets.
Marvell completes its acquisition of Inphi Marvell Technology has completed its acquisition of Inphi Corporation; the combination creates a US semiconductor powerhouse.
Micross to consolidates US operations into two next-gen facilities Micross Components says that it is combining and relocation of its component modification services (CMS) facility from Hatfield, Pennsylvania to two of its AS9100 certified CMS Centers of Excellence, located in Manchester, New Hampshire and Round Rock, TExas.
Renesas’ Naka fab to return to 100% by the end of May The Japanese company restarted production at the N3 building – housing the 300mm line – of its Naka fab on April 17. While production capacity is still just under 10% of what it once was, the company is confident to be back up to normal levels before June.
UK intervenes in Nvidia's ARM deal Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden has issued a Public Interest Intervention Notice (PIIN) in relation to the proposed sale of ARM to Nvidia. “Following careful consideration of the proposed takeover of ARM, I have today issued an intervention notice on national security grounds," says Digital Secretary, Oliver Dowden.
Asian GaAs foundry orders multiple systems from ClassOne ClassOne has received a multi-tool order from one of the largest Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) foundries in Asia. The order was for ClassOne’s Solstice S8 systems and included proprietary GoldPro processing chambers for advanced gold plating.
Fusion Worldwide opens warehouse in Singapore 14 years after the opening of its quality and logistics hub in Hong Kong, Fusion Worldwide has continued its expansion within Asia with the addition of a new quality and logistics warehouse in Singapore.
Clean-up started at fire damaged AKM's Nobeoka plant In late October 2020, a fire broke out at Asahi Kasei Microsystem’s (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan. The severe fire completely shut down production.
Pocket-Size white noise generator for quickly testing circuit signal response Question: Can you produce a frequency spectrum for all frequencies at the same time?
II-VI expands its silicon carbide manufacturing footprint II-VI Incorporated says it has expanded its silicon carbide (SiC) wafer finishing manufacturing footprint in China to serve the largest worldwide market for electric vehicles (EVs) and for clean energy applications.
AQ Group acquires Schaffner’s Power Magnetic Division Swedish AQ Group AB has signed an agreement with the Swiss company Schaffner Group to acquire its Power Magnetics Division.
Chinese companies hold only 5% of global IC market Propelled by 50% share of IDM sales and 64% share of fabless sales, U.S. companies captured 55% of the total worldwide IC market in 2020.
Farnell adds 20'000 new products - targets the home office Farnell, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, has added 20'000 new electronic and electrical products to its portfolio.
Asahi Kasei Europe unites activities at Düsseldorf Harbour Late last year, Asahi Kasei Europe started office operation at its new location at Düsseldorf Harbour, Germany. In March 2021, the Asahi Kasei Europe R&D Center relocated from Dormagen to the new location.
Intel steps up as a supplier to the automotive industry According to Intel’s new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, the company is ready to step up and start making chips for car makers to take the edge off the current shortage that has hit the automotive industry hard.
Fund II triples the size of TDK Ventures’ Fund I TDK Corporation's subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc. has closed its second fund, totalling USD 150 million in new capital. The new fund will primarily target early-stage, global investments in clean technology, advanced materials, industrial, robotics, energy, autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, and healthtech segments.
MacDermid Alpha opens new die attach applications centre MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions officially opened a Greater China Die Attach Application Centre on April 1st, 2021. The technology and application centre will house technical service and lab personnel, equipped with die attach assembly and process equipment.
WISeKey to increase manufacturing capabilities to support demand Cybersecurity and IoT company, WISeKey, says that it is significantly investing in its supply chain transformation to better and faster serve its customers. The company is simultaneously impacted by the current semiconductor shortage situation and a tremendously growing order backlog.
Renesas resumes operations at fire damaged facility Renesas say that the N3 Building (300mm line) clean room at Naka Factory resumed operations on Friday April 9.
Neonode to supply its tech to a major South Korean elevator OEM Neonode has received an order for and will supply touch sensor modules to Finetek, a Neonode value-added reseller, who has been selected by a major elevator OEM in South Korea to install its contactless elevator control panel solutions powered by Neonode's technology in existing elevators in this market.