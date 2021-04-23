© Kraken

Kraken acquires Brazilian underwater robotics company

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics, announces that it has acquired Brazilian underwater robotics company 13 Robotics Ltda.

The 13R team, with offices in Rio de Janeiro and Salvador, Brazil, consists of software developers and engineers who have significant experience in underwater robotics and autonomous systems for the energy markets. Since inception in 2013, 13R have completed projects for a number of global energy companies, with a focus on autonomous underwater inspection in offshore oil and gas as well as renewable energy. Commenting on the acquisition, Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO said, “Kraken has known and worked with members of the 13R team since 2016. We look forward to utilizing their expertise in robotic system development, leveraging their relationships with leading international energy companies, and to them providing a base of opportunity for Robotics/Data as a Service capabilities in South America. As the offshore energy markets continue to focus on reduction of costs and reduction of greenhouse gases through the use of resident autonomous systems, Kraken and the 13R team will be well positioned to support the need for clean, efficient and cost-effective technology.” 13R, which will operate as Kraken Robotics Brasil Ltda. Consideration for the 13R acquisition was USD 220,000 cash. Furthermore, Kraken’s acquisition of 13R provides technical and commercial on-the-ground access to the Brazilian offshore oil and gas industry, opening the door to further opportunities in that major market, a press release states.