Trouble will not let go of Renesas
Renesas confirmed the emission of smoke (late afternoon local time on April 21, 2021) from the power panel of a Rail Guided Vehicle (RGV) located on the basement of the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka Factory.
The smoke was extinguished immediately by Renesas employees after it began, a new company announcement reads. Following the confirmation of the site by the fire department and maintenance of the power panel, which was the cause of the smoke, production has been resumed as of 20:00 (local time) on the first floor and the second floor of the N3 Building. Renesas announced that the incident did not impact production and shipment outlook previously announced. "We also confirmed no casualties from this incident. Renesas will continue to strive for the safety of the community and with the support of the fire department and the police as well as the relevant authorities, we will work to prevent a reoccurrence."
