© Micross Components

Micross to consolidates US operations into two next-gen facilities

Micross Components says that it is combining and relocation of its component modification services (CMS) facility from Hatfield, Pennsylvania to two of its AS9100 certified CMS Centers of Excellence, located in Manchester, New Hampshire and Round Rock, TExas.

Micross is a provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for aerospace, defense, space, medical, and industrial applications. The company’s CMS Centers of Excellence deliver component modification services, including complete turnkey solutions. The company says in a press release that its CMS capabilities have strengthened as a result of this consolidation, enabling faster turn times through increased production and engineering capacity, greater performance and efficiencies from investments in advanced processing and test equipment. The 82’000 sf Manchester, New Hampshire facility provides proprietary technologies such as Robotic Hot Solder Dip (RHSD), lead attach and trim & form services, while the 25’000 sf Round Rock facility provides BGA reballing services. Micross’ CMS Center of Excellence in Manchester, NH (formerly Corfin Industries) pioneered Robotic Hot Solder Dip (RHSD) Technology in 1984, and is supported by an in-house team of experienced technicians that have dedicated over 35 years to mastering component preparation solutions within RHSD. Manchester offers unmatched technical depth with quick-turn robotic solutions and other component modification services, including: “Moving to these two purpose-built Centers of Excellence speaks volumes about Micross’ core mission and our team’s continued commitment to delivering the highest quality standards that meet our customers’ stringent requirements. By maximizing our own operational efficiencies, we are even better positioned to provide unparalleled levels of customer support and service,” says Marshall Blythe, the new VP & General Manager of Micross’ Global Component Modification Services group in the press release.