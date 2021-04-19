© ClassOne

Asian GaAs foundry orders multiple systems from ClassOne

ClassOne has received a multi-tool order from one of the largest Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) foundries in Asia. The order was for ClassOne’s Solstice S8 systems and included proprietary GoldPro processing chambers for advanced gold plating.

"This customer is using the Solstice S8 for high-volume HBT processes on 150mm GaAs wafers,” says Senior Technology Director, John Ghekiere in a press release. “They're producing advanced power semiconductor devices that involve several important gold processes, both frontend applications and backend vias. So, they were interested in our GoldPro chamber for a number of reasons: For one thing, it automatically adjusts to a broad range of substrate thicknesses, from nominal-thickness wafers to those that are mounted on thick substrates. So they don’t have to reconfigure for each substrate type.” ClassOne’s Solstice S8 is an eight-chambered, fully-automated single-wafer production tool that delivers high-performance electroplating as well as wafer surface preparation for a range of processes, including cleaning, metal lift-off, resist strip, UBM etch and more. “All of this is producing a steady increase In Solstice sales, notably in high-volume fabs and in Asia," adds Byron Exarcos. “Many customers are just getting started in advanced electroplating technology, and they depend on us for the deep process experience and technical support they need to get from start-up to full production. For example, many of them count on our ability to provide pre-production sampling through our central Technical Development Center, which can shorten their time frames considerably. It’s this combination of world-class technology and world-class support that’s been driving many of the repeat orders we’ve been receiving across Asia and around the world.”