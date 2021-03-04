Compact 1” x 1” metal package

EN 50155 and EN 61373 approval for railway applications

Qualification for fire behavior according to EN 45545-2

Wide 4:1 input voltage: 9-36, 18-75, 36-160 VDC

Operating temperature range -40 to +65 °C without derating

High efficiency up to 91%

3000 VDC I/O-isolation

Protection against overload, overvoltage and short circuit

Remote On/Off and Trim function

3-year product warranty

The THN 20WIR has a wide 4:1 input range and increased resistance against electromagnetic interference, shock/vibration and thermal shock and come in a compact six-side shielded 1” x 1” metal package. The innovative design provides high efficiencies up to 91% and thus enables an operating temperature range from -40 to +65°C without derating. The approvals according to standards EN 50155 and EN 61373 qualify them for railway and transportation systems. Additional qualification for the fire behavior of components according to EN 45545-2 and the safety approval according IEC/EN 62368-1, UL62368-1 support a potential compliance test of the application. Built-in features like an internal EN 55032 class A filter, input under-voltage-lockout, short circuit protection, remote On/Off and output voltage trim make this series suitable for almost any application demands and thus facilitate the design-in process.