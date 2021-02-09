New QMA adapters expand quick-locking options

Quick-locking QMA adapter series expands to offer additional in-series and between-series configurations featuring low loss RF performance and high power handling capabilities.

This is a product release announcement by Amphenol RF. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our QMA adapter product series. Quick-locking adapters are available in both in-series and between-series configurations with N-Type, SMA and TNC options. QMA adapters feature the innovative snap-on coupling mechanism on one or both sides, as relevant. These adapters are ideal for base stations, 5G wireless applications and test and measurement equipment. QMA adapters offer reliable low loss performance up to 18 GHz with high power handling. They are designed with brass bodies that are either gold or white bronze plated depending on the specific configuration. Multiple configurations are available to support a wide range of application needs and improve capabilities of existing systems. The popular snap-on mating allows these adapters to be installed into a system ten times faster than the similar SMA interface. There are no requirements for wrench clearance which dramatically reduced the pitch. Once QMA adapters are mated, they can be rotated at 360° to improve the flexibility of installations. These QMA adapters join an extensive product series which includes connectors and pre-configured cable assemblies. Custom solutions are available upon request.