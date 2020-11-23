Products | November 23, 2020
Solar inverter from Fronius uses CoolSiC MOSFETs
A few weeks ago Fronius International GmbH launched the Symo GEN24 Plus solar inverter. Its Multiflow technology makes it suitable for a wide range of applications supporting energy self-sufficiency.
This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Not only does it provide power for direct use in the household, but it also offers an interface for energy storage systems. In addition, the hybrid inverter is designed for water heating and the charging of electric cars, and can be connected to external systems. All this thanks to silicon carbide (SiC) from Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) with an efficiency of over 98 percent. In combination with the high voltage storage from BYD, the Symo GEN24 Plus achieved a record value in the System Performance Index (SPI) of 94 percent in the 10 kW class. It was the only one in this combination to achieve Class A energy efficiency. “SiC modules can be used to build very energy-efficient, robust, and reliable inverters,” said Andreas Luger, Head of R&D Power Electronics from the Solar Energy Business Unit at Fronius. “This technology enables a significant increase in switching frequency. Compared to the previous generation, the functionality is significantly improved, while its size remains comparable. Each device now also has an output for a secure power supply, and backup power, in addition to the standard connection options for a hybrid inverter.” “To maximize the advantages of SiC, engineers from Fronius and Infineon have jointly optimized the layout and chip assembly of the modules,” said Peter Wawer, Division President Industrial Power Control at Infineon. “Ultimately, the close communication between the development teams enabled system advantages that correspond to customer needs. Based on our tried and tested Easy module, the inverter's booster stages now use 1200 V CoolSiC™ MOSFETs in combination with CoolSiC diodes. This full-SiC solution thus ensures maximum efficiency.” Full-SiC is also used for the battery stage. One Easy 1B 1200 V with an R DS(on) of 45 mΩ is used in the bidirectional DC/DC converter. The inverter stage implements a SiC hybrid solution in an Easy 2B module, which has also been tailored to the needs of Fronius. The NPC1 topology combines silicon-based 650 V TRENCHSTOP™ 5 IGBTs and rapid diodes with CoolSiC Schottky diodes. The modules are controlled in all stages with an EiceDriver™ IC gate driver. The combination of SiC MOSFET modules in the booster and battery input with hybrid modules in the inverter stage ensures the best possible ratio of efficiency and cost. As Infineon's SiC power semiconductors have a high power density, the Symo GEN24 Plus from Fronius offers many functions such as backup power, storage connection, multi-MPP tracker, and energy management. The inverter weighs only 24 kg and has a small volume (HWD 594 x 527 x 180 mm 3). Its active air-cooling can reduce the temperature of the power electronics parts, and thus extend service life. The inverter is available in the power classes 6, 8, and 10 kW. Fronius supplies this inverter primarily in Europe, South America, and Australia. More information about Infineon's CoolSiC range is available at www.infineon.com/coolsic-mosfet. Further information on the Symo GEN24 Plus from Fronius is available here.
Luminar accelerates momentum with MobilEye design win Automotive lidar hardware and software supplier, Luminar Technologies, has struck a deal with Intel company, Mobileye, to supply Luminar lidar for the company’s Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Series solution in its next phase of driverless car development and testing.
Farnell boosts safety and hygiene portfolio with AMETEK Land AMETEK Land boasts a comprehensive range of non-contact temperature monitors and analysers including the new VIRALERT 3 Human Body Temperature Screening System for back-to-work safety checks.
SK hynix & Robert Bosch invests in memory startup Ferroelectric Memory GmbH (FMC), a developer of ferroelectric hafnium oxide memory technology, has completed a USD 20 million Series B funding.
Synopsys acquires precision optical measurements provider Synopsys has acquired Light Tec, a provider of optical scattering measurements and measurement equipment.
TSMC gets 'OK' in Phoenix City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, authorised a development agreement with chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.
North American semi equipment industry show strong results in October North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.64 billion in billings worldwide in October 2020 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.
Camtek receives over $20M in orders for inspection & metrology systems The company says that the orders come from several different manufacturers and that the orders reinforces the outlook for the first half of 2021.
A2 Global Electronics achieves AS9120 quality certification A2 Global Electronics + Solutions, the combined company of America II and Advanced MP, has received the AS9120 Rev B quality management system certification from the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).
Samsung Semiconductor Europe completes relocation to new office With its new EMEA HQ in Munich, Samsung Semiconductor Europe aims to bring the company closer to key customers and tech talent in the area.
Infineon expands supply base for silicon carbide Infineon Technologies and GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) have signed a supply agreement for silicon carbide (SiC) boules. The contract has an initial term of five years.
Synopsys acquires in-chip monitoring solutions company Synopsys has acquired Moortec, a provider of in-chip monitoring technology specialising in process, voltage and temperature (PVT) sensors.
Mediatek to acquire assets relating to power management from Intel Mediatek will, via its Richtek Technology subsidiary, acquire assets related to the power management solutions product line sold under the Enpirion brand owned by Intel for USD 85 million.
German component distribution market is still waiting for growth 'vaccine' German component distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) shrinks by 11.9% in the second quarter 2020. Orders are down 8%. Slight sequential recovery, but no massive signs of improvement.
Teledyne e2v to supply sensors and detectors to Copernicus Sentinel satellites UK-based Teledyne e2v will supply image sensors and detectors to the recently announced grouped proposal of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) industrial policy committee to place six Copernicus Sentinel satellite missions in space.
SkyWater finds partners to enable open source ASIC manufacturing US pure play semiconductor foundry, SkyWater Technology, along side semiconductor crowdsourcing platform Efabless, announces a Google partnership to enable open source manufacturing of custom ASICs.
AN AEC-Q101 qualified 60V MOSFET in the PowerPAK SO-8L Dual asymmetric package Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced an AEC-Q101 qualified n-channel 60 V MOSFET that is the industry's first such device in the PowerPAK® SO-8L dual asymmetric package.
Union calls for continued strike at STMicro’s French operations On the fifth of November, three of the main French STMicro unions (CAD, CFDT and CGT) went on strike following the company’s decision not to grant employees a salary increase this year. Now the union is asking STMicro’s CEO to clarify the situation while calling for the strike to continue.
Western Digital to invest hundreds of millions to boost capacity in Malaysia The US data storage manufacturer has decided to invest an additional MYR 2.3 billion (EUR 472 million) to upgrade its facilities and boost its production capacity in Malaysia.
Qualcomm receives government ‘Ok’ to supply 4G chips to Huawei The US chip company has received a license from the US government to sell, among other products, 4G mobile phone chips to Huawei.Load more news