Luminar accelerates momentum with MobilEye design win

Automotive lidar hardware and software supplier, Luminar Technologies, has struck a deal with Intel company, Mobileye, to supply Luminar lidar for the company’s Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Series solution in its next phase of driverless car development and testing.

As part of the agreement, Mobileye will collaborate with Luminar to use its lidar for the first generation of its level 4 Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) pilot and driverless fleet in key markets around the world, including Tel Aviv, Israel; Dubai, UAE; Paris, France; and Daegu City, South Korea. Luminar’s technology will be used to enable Mobileye’s TRUE REDUNDANCY solution which is comprised of multiple self-contained sensor systems to enable safety and validation for level 4 driving. By processing completely independent streams of data from 360-surround view cameras, lidar, and radar, the solution ensures significantly greater perception accuracy and eliminates the impact of disruptions to an individual sensor. “Mobileye disrupted the auto industry to become the undisputed king of ADAS, and with the right partner is uniquely positioned to enable autonomy at an unprecedented scale,” says Austin Russell, Founder and CEO of Luminar Technologies, in a press release. “After collaborating with Mobileye for over a year, we’re excited to formalize this deal and work towards a shared vision of making autonomy safe and ubiquitous.” Luminar has secured a total of 50 commercial partners across passenger vehicle, trucking, and robo-taxi verticals, representing approximately 75% of major players in the targeted customer ecosystem. Luminar’s accelerating commercial traction has resulted in opportunities to convert 12 of its OEM programs and engagements from development stage into production.