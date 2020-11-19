© Samsung Semiconductor Europe

Samsung Semiconductor Europe completes relocation to new office

With its new EMEA HQ in Munich, Samsung Semiconductor Europe aims to bring the company closer to key customers and tech talent in the area.

The South Korean tech giant’s European subsidiary, Samsung Semiconductor Europe, has completed the relocation of its EMEA headquarters from the Frankfurt region to Munich. Aiming to be on the doorstep of many key customers and partners, Samsung Semiconductor Europe started moving into the new Bavaria Towers in early 2020. Consolidating the already existing Ismaning office along the way, the relocation process was finally completed by closing the previous location near Frankfurt by end of September. “Faster response times to our customers and attracting the best talent in this technology hub are key for Samsung Semiconductor Europe to remain a leading solution provider for the next few decades,” says Dermot Ryan, managing director at Samsung Semiconductor Europe, in a press release when describing the reasoning behind the move. “By embracing future trends like artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, internet of things (IoT), big data, cloud computing, automotive and more, we work at the chip and basic software level, not only to make our own devices more intelligent, but also to enable entire industries to become smarter. The move to Munich marks a new era for Samsung Semiconductor Europe as we embark upon a new age of innovation, cooperation and trust together with our employees, customers and partners,” Ryan continues. Munich has not only a leading position within Germany’s ICT sector, it also ranks high within European ICT poles of excellence, according to a study of the European Commission. At Bavaria Towers, Samsung Semiconductor Europe employs around 170 staff from a large variety of countries in sales and marketing for Samsung Electronics’ component business units in Europe, the Middle East and Africa along with its sales offices in Finland, France, Turkey and the UK. From a technology point of view, Samsung Semiconductor Europe provides component solutions featuring technologies in the areas of memory, system LSI, foundry, LED and display, often setting a new standard in the industry.