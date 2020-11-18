© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Synopsys acquires in-chip monitoring solutions company

Synopsys has acquired Moortec, a provider of in-chip monitoring technology specialising in process, voltage and temperature (PVT) sensors.

The Moortec sensors provide a key component to Synopsys' new Silicon Lifecycle Management (SLM) platform. Data from these environmental sensors is critical to properly understanding chip performance activity and will enable the SLM platform's analytics engines to drive more detailed and precise optimisations at each stage of the semiconductor lifecycle, starting with design implementation, and progressing through manufacturing, production test, bring-up and culminating with in-field operation. "We continue to deliver on our roadmap of innovation to provide silicon lifecycle optimization solutions that address the evolving needs of the dynamic semiconductor industry," says Sassine Ghazi, chief operating officer of Synopsys, in a press release. "This acquisition accelerates the expansion of our SLM platform by providing our customers with a comprehensive data-analytics-driven solution for devices at the most advanced process nodes." In-chip monitoring is now a necessity at advanced process nodes as it enables mission critical management of increasingly variable physical and functional conditions in real-time, thereby increasing performance and reliability. Moortec brings to Synopsys an advanced and comprehensive range of in-chip PVT sensors and control subsystems. The integration of Moortec's sensor technology into the Synopsys SLM platform adds a new dimension of value. In addition to providing real-time in-chip feedback, data from these sensors will now be extracted and fed to the platform's analytics engines.