Products | November 19, 2020
Prodigy Technovations announces an Innovative Logic Analyzer for Embedded Interfaces
Bangalore, India based Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd announces an innovative Logic Analyzer for Embedded Interfaces to address the design Verification, Validation and testing challenges faced by Embedded design teams.
PGY-LA-EMBD is an industry first 1GS/s timing Analysis, 100MHz State Analysis capable 10 Channel Logic Analyzer with simultaneous I2C, SPI, UART protocol analysis capability. IOT, healthcare, consumer electronics, Industrial automation is driving the growth in embedded designs. Today's embedded designs are complex with more software content, edge computing and artificial intelligence capabilities to address the next generation needs. In order to address these challenging demands embedded teams need superior tools to deliver solutions on time. The biggest challenge faced today by embedded design teams is in the integration of the hardware and software i.e system level insights for proper working of the product. There is a need to simultaneously monitor embedded interfaces I2C, SPI and UART to view the system level operation. Today designers are using multiple test equipment in sequential way to meet their design challenges needs. This has led to longer design validation, verification and testing cycles resulting in longer time for the products to reach the market. Key Features of PGY-LA-EMBD Logic Analyzer for Embedded Interfaces
- 1GS/s Timing Analysis-enables Glitch analysis of a 2ns glitch.
- 100MHz State Analysis
- 10 Channel Logic Analyzer
- Simultaneous I2C, SPI and UART protocol decode capability.
- Powerful trigger capabilities enable capturing data at specific events
- Smart Continuous streaming of data enables long duration capture and analysis.
Camtek receives over $20M in orders for inspection & metrology systems The company says that the orders come from several different manufacturers and that the orders reinforces the outlook for the first half of 2021.
A2 Global Electronics achieves AS9120 quality certification A2 Global Electronics + Solutions, the combined company of America II and Advanced MP, has received the AS9120 Rev B quality management system certification from the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).
Samsung Semiconductor Europe completes relocation to new office With its new EMEA HQ in Munich, Samsung Semiconductor Europe aims to bring the company closer to key customers and tech talent in the area.
Infineon expands supply base for silicon carbide Infineon Technologies and GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) have signed a supply agreement for silicon carbide (SiC) boules. The contract has an initial term of five years.
Synopsys acquires in-chip monitoring solutions company Synopsys has acquired Moortec, a provider of in-chip monitoring technology specialising in process, voltage and temperature (PVT) sensors.
Mediatek to acquire assets relating to power management from Intel Mediatek will, via its Richtek Technology subsidiary, acquire assets related to the power management solutions product line sold under the Enpirion brand owned by Intel for USD 85 million.
German component distribution market is still waiting for growth 'vaccine' German component distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) shrinks by 11.9% in the second quarter 2020. Orders are down 8%. Slight sequential recovery, but no massive signs of improvement.
Teledyne e2v to supply sensors and detectors to Copernicus Sentinel satellites UK-based Teledyne e2v will supply image sensors and detectors to the recently announced grouped proposal of the European Space Agency’s (ESA) industrial policy committee to place six Copernicus Sentinel satellite missions in space.
SkyWater finds partners to enable open source ASIC manufacturing US pure play semiconductor foundry, SkyWater Technology, along side semiconductor crowdsourcing platform Efabless, announces a Google partnership to enable open source manufacturing of custom ASICs.
AN AEC-Q101 qualified 60V MOSFET in the PowerPAK SO-8L Dual asymmetric package Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced an AEC-Q101 qualified n-channel 60 V MOSFET that is the industry's first such device in the PowerPAK® SO-8L dual asymmetric package.
Union calls for continued strike at STMicro’s French operations On the fifth of November, three of the main French STMicro unions (CAD, CFDT and CGT) went on strike following the company’s decision not to grant employees a salary increase this year. Now the union is asking STMicro’s CEO to clarify the situation while calling for the strike to continue.
Western Digital to invest hundreds of millions to boost capacity in Malaysia The US data storage manufacturer has decided to invest an additional MYR 2.3 billion (EUR 472 million) to upgrade its facilities and boost its production capacity in Malaysia.
Qualcomm receives government ‘Ok’ to supply 4G chips to Huawei The US chip company has received a license from the US government to sell, among other products, 4G mobile phone chips to Huawei.
Yageo breaks ground on new factory and opens new joint R&D centres Yageo Corporation is keeping busy. The company has broken ground on its third plant in Kaohsiung Dafa Industrial Park, in Taiwan – and held a grand opening of Yageo Group-National Cheng Kung University Joint R&D Centers.
Infineon introduces optimized Wi-Fi 4 solution with next generation WPA3 Security Infineon Technologies AG has expanded its portfolio of cost-effective, high performance and secured IoT solutions with one of the industry’s only dedicated Wi-Fi 4 solutions to deliver the latest WPA3 security standard.
Japanese manufacturer to set up operations in Texas The company is investing USD 13 million and creating up to 70 new jobs in the process as it set up a manufacturing operation to produce fluid control components for the semiconductor industry.
US chipmaker invests €78 million in new Irish R&D centre The multimillion-euro four-year investment is expected to create hundreds of highly skilled engineering roles.
Kyocera to acquire 100% ownership of California-based SLD laser Kyocera Corporation has concluded an agreement with California, U.S.-based SLD Laser (formally named Soraa Laser Diode, Inc.) to acquire 100% ownership of SLD Laser.
Mouser Electronics expands HQ with new building The distributor says it is opening a new Customer Service Center building, entirely devoted to customer service and support, at its corporate headquarters in Mansfield, Texas.
AIM Solder adds new manufacturing facility in Malaysia The manufacturer of solder assembly materials has just added a new ISO 9001 certified facility in Malaysia to its network.
Infineon reports strong fourth quarter – cautiously optimistic about new fiscal year For the first time, Infineon’s figures includes a full quarter’s contribution from Cypress Semiconductor, which the German company acquired back in April.
Manz sells its shares in Talus to finance further growth Lam Research Corporation will acquire Manz's 80.5% share in Talus Manufacturing for a sum in the mid double-digit million-euro range. The company will use the proceed to invest in the expansion of its core business.Load more news
