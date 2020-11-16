© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com Products | November 16, 2020
Infineon introduces optimized Wi-Fi 4 solution with next generation WPA3 Security
Infineon Technologies AG has expanded its portfolio of cost-effective, high performance and secured IoT solutions with one of the industry’s only dedicated Wi-Fi 4 solutions to deliver the latest WPA3 security standard.
As a Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/BLE combo chip for IoT applications like smart thermostats or smart lighting, the new Infineon CYW43439 solution will make it easier for product designers to comply with new security regulations currently emerging worldwide, including the California Consumer Privacy Act. This, for example, gives more privacy rights to consumers, including the right to know about the personal information a business collects, and the right for that information to be deleted. As a vast majority of IoT products function effectively with the basic connectivity implemented by Wi-Fi 4, the standard will remain the workhorse of IoT designs for years to come. Approximately half a billion new devices are expected to ship implementing Wi-Fi 4 through 2025, according to ABI Research. As a result, there will be an ongoing need for these devices to support the latest features, such as WPA3.It allows more robust authentication, increased cryptographic strength and more resilient mission-critical networks. Using the Infineon CYW43439, designers can provide the connectivity their consumers want, while implementing the security their products need with the WPA3 security standard. “For many IoT-connected products like smart thermostats and other consumer devices, their connectivity is both low bandwidth and low-duty cycles,” said Jeff Baer, Senior Product Marketing Director, IoT RF at Infineon. “Infineon’s new Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/BLE combo chip allows our customers to utilize the latest, state-of-the-art Wi-Fi security standard with WPA3, while minimizing costs by addressing their connectivity needs with tried-and-true Wi-Fi 4.” With Wi-Fi 4, the CYW43439 enables robust, power-efficient performance, with worldwide certifications and certified interoperability. The product family offers cross-platform features for RTOS, Linux, and Android, and development support for software that includes advanced smart-coexistence for multi-user Wi-Fi and Bluetooth applications, enabling multiple connections simultaneously including BLE Mesh networking. The devices reduce system power consumption by providing Host SoC off-load processing for network management and audio applications reducing CPU loading. Its optimized software for library-based functions allows connections to mobile devices or any cloud service at any time. Infineon’s CYW43439 with ModusToolbox software gives designers access to one of the most adaptable development systems for IoT, including carefully packaged solutions supporting popular ecosystems and cloud management tools. Availability The Infineon CYW43439 is available in volume quantities. Commercial modules are also available from industry-leading module partners.
Japanese manufacturer to set up operations in Texas The company is investing USD 13 million and creating up to 70 new jobs in the process as it set up a manufacturing operation to produce fluid control components for the semiconductor industry.
US chipmaker invests €78 million in new Irish R&D centre The multimillion-euro four-year investment is expected to create hundreds of highly skilled engineering roles.
Kyocera to acquire 100% ownership of California-based SLD laser Kyocera Corporation has concluded an agreement with California, U.S.-based SLD Laser (formally named Soraa Laser Diode, Inc.) to acquire 100% ownership of SLD Laser.
Mouser Electronics expands HQ with new building The distributor says it is opening a new Customer Service Center building, entirely devoted to customer service and support, at its corporate headquarters in Mansfield, Texas.
AIM Solder adds new manufacturing facility in Malaysia The manufacturer of solder assembly materials has just added a new ISO 9001 certified facility in Malaysia to its network.
Infineon reports strong fourth quarter – cautiously optimistic about new fiscal year For the first time, Infineon’s figures includes a full quarter’s contribution from Cypress Semiconductor, which the German company acquired back in April.
Manz sells its shares in Talus to finance further growth Lam Research Corporation will acquire Manz's 80.5% share in Talus Manufacturing for a sum in the mid double-digit million-euro range. The company will use the proceed to invest in the expansion of its core business.
Gowanda completes expansion of its DYCO Electronics facility Gowanda Components Group has completed a nearly 50% expansion at its DYCO Electronics facility in Hornell, New York.
TSMC to set up Arizona subsidiary with $3.5 billion capital It was back in May earlier this year that it was confirmed that the semiconductor giant was planning to build and operate a manufacturing fab in Arizona, US. Now, the company is taking the next step in the project.
Prodigy Technovations announces new Logic Analyzer for embedded interfaces Bangalore, India based Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd announces an innovative Logic Analyzer for Embedded Interfaces to address the design Verification, Validation and testing challenges faced by Embedded design teams.
Ayar Labs raises $35M as interest in optical I/O grows Ayar Labs managed to raise USD 35 million as it completed a Series B financing co-led by Downing Ventures and BlueSky Capital. New investors include Applied Ventures, LLC, Castor Ventures, Downing Ventures (U.K.), and SGInnovate (Singapore).
Neonode and Finetek sign value-added reseller agreement Neonode says it has signed a value-added reseller agreement with Finetek, a company active in the small and medium display market, to promote and sell Neonode sensor products in South Korea.
Helios expands electronic controls technology via acquisition Helios Technologies, a provider of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, has completed its acquisition of BWG Holdings I Corp. (operating as Balboa Water Group) for USD 218.5 million from investment funds affiliated with AEA Investors LP.
Hectronic inks deal with two new display suppliers In the future, the Swedish embedded company’s display solutions will be supplied by Japanese KOE and Taiwanese MWT.
Blaize names NSITEXE as authorised sales representative in Japan Blaize has launched its AI Edge Computing products in the Japanese market and announced that NSITEXE, a DENSO subsidiary, as a designated authorised sales representative for Blaize products in Japan.
Osram manages to keep operating margin stable during 2020 Osram has come through the Year of Corona rather well thanks to early and efficient measures. “We acted early and consistently. We have protected both our employees and our production. This has paid off. Our free cash flow was positive in the last fiscal year at twelve million euros. We are particularly proud of this,” said Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
To feed the demand for 5G RF solutions, GF and Soitec ink supply agreement GlobalFoundries and Soitec have entered into a multi-year supply agreement for 300mm radio frequency silicon-on-insulator (RF-SOI) wafers.
WiMi subsidiary VIYI Technology to acquire Fe-da Electronics WiMi Hologram, an AR service provider in China, says that its wholly-owned subsidiary, VIYI Technology has entered into a framework agreement to acquire 100% equity interests of Fe-da Electronics, a provider of IoT solutions based in Singapore.
Union calls for strike at STMicroelectronics The French union CAD is questioning the management of STMicroelectronics following a decision not to grant employees a salary increase this year. As a response to the decision the union is calls for a strike.
Microchip Technology announces CEO Transition Microchip Technology says that its long serving CEO Steve Sanghi will transition to an Executive Chair role effective March 1, 2021.
Data respons expands to France Data Respons is expanding and launching Data Respons France. Located in Paris the company is able to access much of the European continent. And support our parent company, AKKA Technologies, and their customer base in France.
Osram shareholders vote for domination agreement with ams With 99.77% of the voting rights represented, the Osram general meeting approved a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with ams. The required quorum of at least 75% was therefore reached.
A fire broke out at Asahi Kasei Microsystem's (AKM) semiconductor factory in Nobeoka, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan on October 20. The fire har completely shut down production and took three days to but out.