Infineon introduces optimized Wi-Fi 4 solution with next generation WPA3 Security

Infineon Technologies AG has expanded its portfolio of cost-effective, high performance and secured IoT solutions with one of the industry’s only dedicated Wi-Fi 4 solutions to deliver the latest WPA3 security standard.

