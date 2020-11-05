© congatec

Schurter adds computer module vendor to its line card

congatec is expanding its Italian sales partner network by entering into a distribution agreement with Schurter Electronics S.p.A., a member of the Schurter Group.

In partnership with congatec, the Schurter line card now incorporates the embedded computing portfolio of the German specialist in the field of x86 and ARM Computer-on-Modules. “The distribution agreement with SCHURTER aims to significantly increase congatec’s presence in the Italian market. By adding another highly professional sales partner, we will grow and widen the reach of our offerings in this important region,” says Denny Amberger, Sales Partner Manager EMEA at congatec AG, in a press release. “Small and medium sized enterprises are one of the driving forces of the Italian economy and frequently demonstrate a capacity for innovation and flexibility that is unmatched in other sectors. SCHURTER is specialized in supporting those customers comprehensively – not only with the most suitable product lines and products, but also helping them find application solutions that allow them to leverage economies-of-scale as well as high quality series production.” congatec’s distribution agreement with SCHURTER Electronics S.p.A. comes into force immediately. “SCHURTER Electronics S.p.A. is positioning itself more and more as a leading Italian provider of embedded and edge computing solutions that are designed on the basis of the best components the market has to offer. With this in mind, we need to build partnerships with leading component vendors such as the embedded and edge computing expert congatec who, as the worldwide leader in COMs, provides a high-quality product portfolio and comprehensive services,” adds Antonello Martegani – Managing Director at SCHURTER Electronics S.p.A.