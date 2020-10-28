© Axcelis Technologies - for illustrative purposes

Axcelis ships multiple systems to CMOS image sensor manufacturers

Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, says it has shipped multiple Purion VXE and Purion EXE high energy systems to several, unnamed, CMOS image sensor manufacturers.

The Purion VXE and Purion EXE are extended energy range solutions for the Purion XE high energy implanter. The systems were shipped in the third quarter. "Axcelis has created a flexible, highly differentiated high energy product portfolio that is ideally suited to address the exact needs of customers manufacturing image sensors for applications requiring ultra-high energy implants with extremely precise and deep doping profiles," says Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, in a press release. The Purion High Energy Series includes a variety of implanters: the Purion XE; the Purion EXE for enhanced productivity; the Purion VXE for high volume and higher energy applications; the Purion XE Power Series for power devices; and, the new Purion XEmax for metals reduction and the ultra-high energies required for next generation image sensors. "The demand for products requiring these applications continues to expand in the growing IoT and mobile markets, providing strong opportunities for growth for the Purion platform and extending Axcelis' leadership position in high energy implant," Bintz concludes