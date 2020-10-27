© Osram

Osram scores major win in patent dispute

At the end of April 2019, US-based Lighting Science Group (LSG) filed a patent infringement complaint at the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) against Osram and other companies in the lighting industry.

Osram has defended the claim against three LSG patents, and the ITC has now determined that none of these patents, all covering LED packages, was infringed by Osram products. For two patents, the ITC made a non-infringement finding in April 2020. With the recent decision on the third patent, the ITC terminated its investigation, finding the asserted claims of the third patent are invalid and that there was no infringement of the patent by Osram. LSG also failed to show that the technical prong of the domestic industry requirement was met, a press release reads. Osram says it will continue to take action against unjustified accusations and will continue to defend its intellectual property rights.