TSMC's profit soars on the back of strong revenue growth

The semiconductor foundry announces consolidated revenues of NTD 356.43 billion (EUR 10.57 billion) for its third quarter of 2020, a 21.6% increase from the same period last year.

Third quarter net income was NTD 137.31 billion (EUR 4.07 billion), up 35.9% from NTD 101.07 billion (EUR 2.99 billion) during the same period last year. As stated earlier, year-over-year, third quarter revenue increased 21.6%, but a comparison to the second quarter 2020, the third quarter results show a 14.7%. And similarly for net income the QoQ increase in revenue was 13.6% Gross margin for the quarter was 53.4%, operating margin was 42.1%, and net profit margin was 38.5%. TSMC says that in the third quarter, shipments of 5-nanometer accounted for 8% of total wafer revenue; 7-nanometer and 16-nanometer accounted for 35% and 18% respectively. Advanced technologies, defined as 16-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 61% of total wafer revenue. “Our third quarter business benefitted from the strong demand for our advanced technologies and specialty technology solutions, driven by 5G smartphones, HPC and IoT-related applications,” says Wendell Huang, VP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC, in a pres release. “Moving into fourth quarter 2020, we expect our sequential growth to be supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5-nanometer technology, driven by 5G smartphone launches and HPC-related applications.”