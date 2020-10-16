© Netlist Business | October 16, 2020
Digi-Key and Netlist announce US marketplace distribution partnership
Digi-Key Electronics has added Netlist, a builder of memory and storage solutions, to its Marketplace.
Through the partnership, customers will be able to purchase Netlist's NVMe SSDs for initial testing, qualification, and production builds. Netlist's key features include Power Loss Protection (PLP), TCG Opal for encryption key management, and customizations of the SSDs' firmware, hardware, and PCB to meet any system's special requirements. "We're excited to offer Netlist's wide array of NVMe solid state drives, which add even more breadth to our growing product portfolio," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. "Netlist provides SSD products that deliver exceptional performance, and we look forward to making our customer's lives easier by offering these products in our one-stop-shop for all of our customer's design needs." "As a trusted supplier of electronic components and resources for design engineers, Digi-Key's Marketplace is a perfect fit for Netlist's NVMe™ SSD products," said Cameron Sinclair, Vice President of Sales at Netlist. "We look forward to being part of the Digi-Key platform which allows us to provide a diverse array of industries quick access to NVMe SSDs and enable rapid prototyping and testing."
Improved signal integrity on High Frequency and High Speed PCBs In PCB design guidelines chip makers recommend using VLP (very low profile) and HVLP (hyper very low profile) copper to mitigate insertion loss caused by the skin effect – But do you know what happens to the copper surface roughness during PCB fabrication?
TSMC's profit soars on the back of strong revenue growth The semiconductor foundry announces consolidated revenues of NTD 356.43 billion (EUR 10.57 billion) for its third quarter of 2020, a 21.6% increase from the same period last year.
COVID-19 is still impacting the business of RoodMicrotec The independent semiconductor supplier recorded a total income of EUR 3.0 million during the third quarter of 2020, a slight decrease from EUR 3.1 million during the same period last year.
Digi-Key and Netlist announce US marketplace distribution partnership Digi-Key Electronics has added Netlist, a builder of memory and storage solutions, to its Marketplace.
Sponsored content by congatec AGSmall but impressive The 8X version of the NXP i.MX 8 processor has an extremely low power consumption, is robust and comes with many functional safety features. congatec supports it on the SMARC 2.0 and Qseven module standards. Such modules offer ARM developers greater design security and easier implementation of the processing core despite increasing complexity.
STMicro acquires French fabless semiconductor company The acquired fabless semiconductor company specialises in silicon-based power amplifiers and RF Front-End Module products for the cellular IoT and 5G markets.
Advantech expands with three new offices in North America The embedded production and solution provider has opened three new branch offices in Downers Grove, Illinois; Danvers, Massachusetts; and Toronto, Canada.
ASM's CFO, Peter van Bommel, to retire Chief Financial Officer, Peter van Bommel, has notified the Supervisory Board of ASM of his wish to retire from the company at the next Annual General Meeting to be held in May 2021.
Italian manufacturer acquires German producer of magnetic measurement solutions Lika Electronic, a developer and manufacturer of encoders and position measuring systems, announces the successful strategic acquisition of BOGEN Electronic GmbH.
Sponsored content by JBCThe JBC Nano Rework Shop is the solution for high precision Miniaturization is the trend in the electronic market and components are becoming smaller and smaller.
The JBC Nano Rework Shop’s complete range of tools offers high precision and maximum control (even under a magnifying glass) allowing a fast and efficient work process.
ClassOne's Solstice S4 wet processing system chosen by TRUMPF Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology has sold its Solstice S4 fully-automated wet-processing system to VCSEL laser manufacturer, TRUMPF Photonic Components.
Prodrive Technologies officially opens North American HQ The Dutch technology company has officially opened their North American headquarters in Massachusetts USA.
Andreas Hammer joins Renesas Renesas Electronics has appointed Andreas Hammer as Vice President of Sales for the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit in Europe, effective October 1, 2020.
Excelitas acquires SolidTRON product line from Silicon Power Excelitas Technologies has completed the purchase of the SolidTRON product line from Pennsylvania-based Silicon Power Corp. SolidTRON expands Excelitas’ defense and aerospace technology to include solid-state discrete firing switches and pulsed power products.
Sponsored content by ILFA Feinstleitertechnik GmbHILFA Feinstleitertechnik GmbH, PCB manufacturer from Hannover Germany, invests in latest technology As one of the longstanding HighTech Prototype and Serial PCB manufacturers in Germany focussing on offering a wide technology range, ILFA has analysed and conducted the investments as part of an overall factory technology and capability upgrade for manufacturing state of the art PCBs.
First AMP laser system from LKPF sent to IC manufacturer LPKF’s Active Mold Packaging (AMP) technology enables electrical circuits directly on the surface and inside the volume of the epoxy mold compound. This contributes to cost and space savings in advanced packaging manufacturing, and to a higher functional density of finished ICs.
Analog Devices and Maxim deal gets 'green light' from shareholders Both companies shareholders have voted to approve their respective proposals relating to the combination of ADI and Maxim. The combination will strengthen ADI as an analog semiconductor player with increased breadth and scale across multiple end markets.
Intellitronix to provide custom LED product to Kawasaki Motors Intellitronix Corporation, a subsidiary of the US Lighting Group, and an automotive electronics provider, has received its third consecutive purchase order from Kawasaki Motors for a custom-built LED microprocessor-controlled product.
USI closes its joint venture company in Brazil Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., says it is going to close its joint venture company in Brazil. The JV was formed back in 2018 between the company's subsidiary, Universal Global Electronics, and Qualcomm Technologies.
Sponsored content by NCAB Group BeneluxHow to design a high speed PCB! It wasn’t that long ago when the word “high speed” didn’t exist in the vocabulary of PCB designers. Thinking back for example at the 90’s and 00’s, the speeds they used were much slower. In 2005, 3 Gbps was considered the typical high speed data rate, but today engineers are dealing with 10 Gbps, or even 25 Gbps.
Sigma Connectivity acquires Stockholm based WSI The acquisition of Wireless System Integration (WSI) will provide a solid foothold in Stockholm to Sigma and strengthen the capabilities and competence offered to existing and new customers.
Microchip unveils first low-power DAC - simplifies handheld designs by including nonvolatile memory Implementing multi-channel system control or signal outputs using Digital-to-Analog Converters (DACs) in today’s portable and handheld industrial, communications, consumer and medical systems has been difficult to do without significant processor overhead for device configuration during power-up.
II-VI adds new executive, closes acquisitions and joins SIA The compound semiconductor company announces that Sohail Khan will lead its New Ventures & Wide-Bandgap Electronics Technologies organization, it has also closed the acquisitions of Ascatron and INNOViON Corporation, and also joind the Semiconductor Industry Association.
Microchip acquires Tekron International Limited Microchip Technology is acquiring New Zealand-based Tekron International Limited, a provider of high-precision GPS and atomic clock time-keeping technologies and solutions for the smart grid and other industrial applications.
BISTel teams up with NXP Semiconductors Under this new multi-year, multi-fab collaboration, BISTel will deploy its manufacturing AI solutions, including Dynamic Fault Detection (DFD), chamber matching, eDatalzyer and the GrandView predictive analytics in all front-end NXP fabs in the United States and Europe.
SIGA’s expansion will require an increased headcount In late September, the UK-based transformer manufacturer, announced that it was expanding its Sandy, Bedfordshire factory in order to handle much higher capacity transformers.
Infineon launches Traveo II Body microcontroller family for next-gen vehicle electronic system As drivetrain electrification and advanced driver assistance systems change the way we drive, the number and complexity of comfort features and other body functions in cars increases constantly.
Toshiba to restructure its System LSI Businesses Toshiba has previously announced that it was considering a structural reform of the system LSI business operated by Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC). Now the plan is set.Load more news
Most Read