ClassOne's Solstice S4 wet processing system chosen by TRUMPF

Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology has sold its Solstice S4 fully-automated wet-processing system to VCSEL laser manufacturer, TRUMPF Photonic Components.

The new Solstice S4 will be installed at the TRUMPF Photonic Components facility in Ulm, Germany. The announcement was made jointly by Byron Exarcos, ClassOne CEO, and Dr. Matthias Lessel, TRUMPF Manager of the Unit Process Development Group. "We are implementing new technologies, and the Solstice S4 will help to enhance our level of process automation," says Dr. Lessel, in a press release. "The ClassOne organization has always been very supportive in helping us meet our schedules. Most importantly, in our new process development we've been seeing very good first results on the Solstice." "TRUMPF is a leading-edge manufacturer and they're building very advanced VCSELs and photodiodes on gallium arsenide," adds Exarcos. "Our Solstice S4 will be helping to automate some of the wet-etching processes for those devices. The S4 can have up to four chambers; and for TRUMPF, the tool has been configured with special spray-etch and spin-rinse-dry chambers to streamline production. The Solstice also allows for quick and easy switching between three different substrate sizes, which is a very important feature for their productivity."