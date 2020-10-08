© kritchanut dreamstime.com

Sigma Connectivity acquires Stockholm based WSI

The acquisition of Wireless System Integration (WSI) will provide a solid foothold in Stockholm to Sigma and strengthen the capabilities and competence offered to existing and new customers.

WSI will continue to operate as a separate company with full support of the Sigma Connectivity Group. "This is a good transaction in many ways. Our subsidiary WSI will get a new strong home and potential to grow. At the same time this path gives Allgon better opportunities for refinement and expansion," says Johan Hårdén, CEO of WSI's former owner, Allgon, in a press release. Acquiring WSI means that Sigma Connectivity will strengthen their offering to their Stockholm based customers, and at the same time, deliver the right competence locally. “WSI is a company with a unique wireless competence and proven track record in delivering connected solutions. WSI being based in Kista and Sigma Connectivity in Lund have a very similar culture and both share a common telecom history. We are excited to welcome a group of experienced engineers to our team, and will continue to run WSI as an independent subsidiary to Sigma Connectivity under the name Sigma Connectivity WSI AB,” says Björn Lundqvist, CEO Sigma Connectivity Group