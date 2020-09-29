© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Mouser inks global distribution agreement with Trinamic

Mouser Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with motion control expert Trinamic, now part of Maxim Integrated.

Under the deal Mouser will now stock a broad selection of Trinamic products, including stepper motor drivers and evaluation kits. Trinamic TMCM-3110 3-axis stepper motor driver for example is an integrated and compact controller/driver that supports up to three bipolar stepper motors with up to 2.8 ARMS coil current. The driver features an operating voltage range of 9 VDC to 48 VDC and is available in versions controlled by CANopen firmware or Trinamic’s TMCL firmware. The TMCM-3110 driver provides three additional encoder interfaces. Trinamic’s application-driven approach and application understanding means that engineers do not need in-depth knowledge of motors or control circuitry. As a result, the design phase is simplified, resulting in significant labor and cost savings in development as well as a reduction in the total cost of ownership.