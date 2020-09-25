© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Maxim and Serial Microelectronics sign distribution agreement

Serial Microelectronics (SMHK) has entered into a distribution agreement with Maxim Integrated Products for the distribution of all Maxim’s products in China and Hong Kong.

The strategic partnership between Maxim Integrated and SMHK will provide a new opportunity for both parties in China. SMHK has been deeply involved in the Chinese semiconductor market for many years and has a strong, growing customer base. Maxim, as a developer of analog and mixed-signal products and technologies, empowers design innovation for customers in several markets, including the areas of industrial, IoT, automotive and communications. Both parties will work together to advance development in these industries and provide customers with better products and services. “SMHK has a mature supply chain service system in the Asia-Pacific region, and provides well-rounded support for industrial, automotive and communications segments. These are areas where Maxim Integrated is dedicated to as well,” says Ting Li, vice president of Sales for Greater China and rest of Asia (ROA) at Maxim Integrated, in a press release. “We are very excited to begin our collaboration with SMHK to expand the Asia-Pacific market. I have every confidence in the ability of SMHK to help Maxim Integrated reach even higher performance in this region.” “As a leading global supplier of analog ICs, Maxim Integrated has achieved a significant market position for its excellent products and services. We are honored to be a partner of Maxim Integrated,” said Lawrence Ho, president of SMHK.